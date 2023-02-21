Kamrun Floyd, 23, Novi, Mich., appeared via video for an initial appearance on a charge of aggravated trafficking of drugs, a first-degree felony. The case was continued until today along with misdemeanor charges of drug abuse and speed. Bond was set at $200,000 with a 10% allowance provision.
Sentenced: Jayden Northrup, 18, 218 Corwin St., theft (first count), $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail/150 days suspended, restitution of $59.99 to Defiance Public Library; theft (second count), $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail suspended, restitution of $91.34 to DR Computers; three counts theft, dismissed.
Jennifer Howe, 47, 107 Biede Ave., illegal license plates, $50 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Irene Fleetwood, 38, 617 Seneca St., failure to register dog, $25 fine; failure to confine dog, $25 fine.
Nicolis Hefner, 34, Sherwood, driving under suspension, $100 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine; expired license plates, $25 fine.
Tori MacFarlane, 22, Kennewick, Wash., possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; no child restraint, $75 fine.
Breanna Williams, 25, 206 Williams St., OVI, $525 fine, 90 days jail/80 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, substance assessment; driving under suspension and continuous lanes violation, dismissed.
Jacob Leach, 47, 107 Biede Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Forfeiting bond: Sara Seegert, 46, 1212 Karnes Ave., failure to confine dog ($125).
Set for pretrial hearing: Sharon Cross, 56, 1000 Ralston Ave., aggravated menacing; Caleb Bockelman, 21, Napoleon, OVI, disobeyed traffic control device, texting and driving, providing false information; Melissa Ramirez, 50, 272 Corwin St., driving under suspension, marked lanes violation; Charles Foster, 53, 14668 Dohoney Road, resisting arrest, criminal trespassing.
