Auston Coressel, 22, 1676 Terrawenda Drive, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of fleeing/eluding, a third-degree felony, and was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Sentenced:
Gregory Parsons, 28, 310 E. Second St., theft, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended; disorderly conduct while intoxicated, dismissed.
William Matson, 19, Olmsted Falls, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator's license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; driving under suspension, $50 fine; speed, $55 fine; drug paraphernalia/marijuana, $150 fine; drug possession/marijuana, $150 fine suspended; possession of drugs, $150 fine.
Julia Brown, 25, 1042 W. High St., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; unsafe vehicle and OVI, costs only; OVI, dismissed without costs.
Alex Zuber, 22, Wingett Run, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator's license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; tinted windows, costs only; possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine suspended; possession of marijuana, $150 fine.
Skyler Bradford, 26, Paulding, domestic violence, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, batterer's intervention program; Marcellus Brown, 33, Pontiac, Mich., criminal mischief, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 10 days jail suspended; James Butcher Jr., 39, Belleville, Mich., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator's license suspension; Amanda Brinkley, 23, 13526 Fullmer Road, disorderly conduct, $75 fine; Tyler Gearhart, 36, 27174 Jewell Road, no safety belt, $30 fine; Janelle North, 34, Hicksville, passing a stopped school bus, $100 fine.
Forfeiting bonds: Amy Adams, 40, Hicksville, failure to confine dog ($125); failure to confine dog ($55).
Set for pretrial: Amber Urbina, 38, 645 Riverside Ave., three counts driving under suspension, no safety belt; Brandon Jones, 33, Indianapolis, OVI, no operator's license, speed, driving over marked lanes, drug possession; Pablo Trevino, 37, 759 Village Lane, OVI, turn signal violation, failure to register.
