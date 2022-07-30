Breckin Boroff, 18, Van Wert, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension; driving under suspension, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 30 days jail suspended; traffic control device, costs only; OVI, dismissed.
Francisco Cruz Hernandez, 23, Indianapolis, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $65 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine; possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, costs only.
Scott Miller, 57, 1561 Terrawanda Drive, driving under suspension, $100 fine; red light, dismissed.
Lance Newman, 36, 8574 Stever Road, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; failure to control, dismissed.
Isaac Valle, 28, 52 Squires Ave., reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, 180-day operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to control, dismissed.
Kaitlyn Salay Garcia, 19, 947 S. Clinton St., driving under suspension, $500 fine/$400 suspended; Rodney Bower, 38, Hicksville, criminal trespass, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 10 days jail suspended, stay off premises of Riverview Memory Gardens; Eric Lowe, 40, 24380 Bowman Road, domestic violence, $250 fine, 30 days jail/28 days suspended, treatment as directed through probation.
Forfeiting bonds:
Bryan Foltz, 49, 20553 Kiser Road, failure to confine dog ($127); failure to confine dog ($55); Rene Rodriguez, 53, 209 Seneca St., failure to register dog ($125).
Set for pretrial:
Christopher Fackelman, 40, Toledo, OVI, violation of marked lanes; Jessica Bartley, 31, Holgate, OVI, driving under suspension, failure to yield, no safety belt, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; Brian Carpenter, 44, Lima, OVI, signal lights; Eniel Hernandez Mendez, 36, Fort Wayne, OVI, speed; Jeanne Elghaiaty, 51, Wauseon, turn signal violation, failure to comply, criminal mischief; Summer Green-Searfoss, 42, 12311 Dohoney Road, failure to control dog; Kirsten Rinebolt, 24, Hicksville, two counts cruelty to companion animals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.