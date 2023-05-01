Earl Miller, 47, 1051 Ralston Ave., appeared on a charge of strangulation, a third-degree felony. The case was continued until Monday along with a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence. Bond was set at $100,000 on the felony charge and $25,000 on the domestic violence charge.
Aaron Woodby, 40, Cecil, appeared on charges of trafficking drugs, a first-degree felony, and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. The cases were continued for further hearing and bond was set at $100,000.
Sentenced: Ashley Roddy, 35, 503 Ayersville Ave., theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, restitution of $35.70 to Dollar General; possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.
Martha Alvarado, 26, Mt. Pleasant, Mich., no operator's license, $75 fine; obstructing official business, $100 fine.
Matthew Lucas II, 44, Bryan, domestic violence, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 180 days jail/177 suspended; Victor Williams, 28, Payne, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Walatha Brooks, 64, Farmington, Mich., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Carraig Skiver, 18, 339 Northwood Drive, reckless operation, $100 fine; Irene Fleetwood, 39, 617 Seneca St., failure to confine dog, $25 fine; Devrion Jones, 22, 1391 Ayersville Ave., driving under suspension, $50 fine.
Cases set for pretrial: Edmond Mendez, 41, Fishers, Ind., OVI, speed; John Snavely, 57, 302 E. Second St., assault; Todd Davis, 26, Napoleon, driving under suspension, no safety belt; Trent Shoffner, 26, Hillsdale, Mich., OVI, speed, lanes of travel, child endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; Lonnie Williams, 37, Paulding, driving under suspension, speed.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.