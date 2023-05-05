Bryce Krill, 19, 335 Carter Ave., appeared on two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony. Both cases were continued and bond was set at $300,000 with a 10% allowance provision. A misdemeanor charge of underage consumption was scheduled for a pretrial hearing.
Joshua Vancleve, 37, address unavailable, appeared on a charge of failure to provide notice of change of address, a fifth-degree felony, and the case was continued.
Ethan Mezuk, 33, 26295 Arena Dr., waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of OVI, a fourth-degree felony, and the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court along with a misdemeanor charge of driving under suspension.
Sentenced: Roberto Flores Jr., 38, 2127 Baltimore Road, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator's license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; lights on bicycle, dismissed.
Domynyque Bielser, 25 Fort Wayne, no operator's license, $100 fine; equipment regulations/lighted lights on motor vehicle, costs only.
Zachary Zeedyk, 26, Hicksville, being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator's license suspension.
Sean Nelson, 50, 903 Ayersville Ave., OVI, $525 fine, 180 days jail/170 days suspended, substance abuse assessment; driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, menacing, $250 fine, 30 days jail/29 days suspended; driving under suspension (three counts), failure to control, dismissed.
Timothy Behm, 19, 226 W. River Dr., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator's license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; drug abuse and speed.
Shirley Hutchinson, 19, Montpelier, OVI, $525 fine, 90 days jail/80 days suspended, one-year operator's license suspension, substance abuse assessment; possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, dismissed.
Bowen Schultz, 37, 1591 S. Clinton St., reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, six-month operator's license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; speed, dismissed.
Alfonso Gonzales IV, 21, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $55 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine; no child restraint, $50 fine.
Ricardo DeLeon, 51, driving under suspension, $100 fine; red light, dismissed.
Bersaen Perez Arriaga, 23, Continental, no operator's license, $100 fine; open container, $100 fine; changing lanes, costs only.
Joseph Camfield, 20, 335 Carter Ave., underage consumption, $100 fine; speed, $45 fine.
Damien Dailey, 19, 2851 Ohio 66, no operator's license, $100 fine; failure to control, costs only.
Gary Davis, 34, Antwerp, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Dylan Rettig, 19, 2851 Ohio 66, failure to register dog, $25 fine; William Lasley, 60, Bryan, domestic violence, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail/29 days suspended, batterer’s intervention program.
Forfeiting bonds: Lamont Johnson, 29, Ypsilanti, Mich., possession of drug paraphernalia ($245); possession of marijuana ($180).
Set for pretrial hearing: Taneesha Stuckey, 33, 9196 Christy Rd., criminal damaging, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Cindy Fitzpatrick, 53, 1119 S. Clinton St., failure to restrain dangerous dog; Paul Cook Jr., 25, address unavailable, assault, domestic violence, open container, criminal trespass, falsification.
