Sentenced: Laural Harrman, 36, Antwerp, OVI, $525 fine, 90 days jail/80 days suspended, one-year operator's license suspension, substance abuse assessment; failure to comply and no tail lights.
Kelly Kuyers, 60, Bryan, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator's license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; violation of marked lanes, dismissed with costs.
Michael Sweinhagen, 28, 27400 County Road 42, leaving the scene, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail suspended, six-month operator's license suspension; driving under suspension, assured clear distance, dismissed.
Nathan Gallant, 30, 06234 Domersville Road, disorderly conduct with intoxication, $100 fine; criminal trespass, dismissed with costs.
William Ware Jr., 42, 422 Myers St., OVI, $525 fine, 90 days jail/80 days suspended, one-year license suspension, substance abuse assessment; OVI, expired operator's license, failure to register, no safety belt, red light, dismissed.
Dan Leo Mendez Morales, 23, 208 Wabash Ave., OVI, $375 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; no operator's license, dismissed.
Tyler Henne, 28, Bryan, OVI, $525 fine, 90 days jail/80 days jail suspended, one-year license suspension, substance abuse assessment; failure to control, dismissed.
Dustyn Hitchcock, 25, driving under suspension, costs only; expired plates, costs only.
Andria Henry, 27, Cecil, theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, complete shoplifter alternative course, restitution of $112.92; Rebekah Powers, 23, 6909 Ohio 66 North, theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, complete shoplifter alternative course; Brittany Long, 22, 1033 Riverside Ave., driving under suspension, $50 fine; Henry Butler Jr., 55, 1391 Milwaukee Ave., disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $75 fine suspended; William Sprouse, 57, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., attempted theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail suspended; Linda Gonzalez, 42, Hicksville, telecommunications harassment, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 30 days jail suspended; Willard Maddox, 42, 517 Tiedeman Ave., driving under suspension, $250 fine/$150 suspended; Kateri Watahomigie, 27, Napoleon, escape, $250 fine suspended, 180 days jail suspended; Scott Burchfield, 44, Bryan, driving under suspension, $50 fine; Brooke Eberle, 20, 619 Washington Ave., failure to confine dog, $25 fine.
Set for pretrial hearing: Aaron Powell, 40, address unavailable, criminal trespass, littering.
