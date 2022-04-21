Jeremy Krill, 46, Hicksville, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of disrupting public service, a fourth-degree felony, and his case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court along with a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence.
Ameer Ray, 44, 757 Kentner St., waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charge of OVI, a third-degree felony, and his case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. His personal-recognizance bond was continued.
Brandon Stiltner, 31, Sherwood, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of trafficking drugs, a third-degree felony. The preliminary hearing was waived, and the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Bond continues at $10,000 with 10% allowed.
Set for pretrial hearing: Dana Wilcox, Jr., 63, Hicksville, aggravated menacing, criminal mischief, failure to confine dog; Melissa Ramirez, 44, 272 Corwin St., driving under suspension, expired plates; Joelynn Averesch, 19, Continental, OVI, speed; David Weber, 60, 803 Lake St., OVI, driving under suspension, open container; Justin Cole, 31, 1692 Durango Drive, OVI; Jorge Gutierrez-Texis, 41, Wauseon, OVI, failure to control, open container; Jesse Kaiser, 26, 901 Warren St., domestic violence; Brody Pish, 23, Spencerville, Ind., driving under suspension; James Ripke, 47, 496 Pontiac Drive, falsification; Antoine Allen, 40, Fort Wayne, OVI, expired license, expired plates, left of center; Ashlee Kelty, 33, 627 Moss St., six counts cruelty to a companion animal; Shannon Grinnell, 45, 10273 The Bend Road, two counts providing false deer information; Thomas Grinnell, 61, 10273 The Bend Road, four counts providing false deer information, two counts taking more than antler deer, unaccompanied hunter, three counts taking more than three deer.
Kurt Yeasley, Jr., 28, Napoleon, telecommunications harassment, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail suspended, no contact with victim for three years; Ashlee Kelty, 33, 627 Moss St., failure to confine dog, $75 fine; Deborah Myers, 61, Ney, driving under suspension, $1,000 fine/$900 suspended.
