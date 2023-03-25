Sentenced: Michael Landry, 63, Vicksburg, Miss., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension; driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to control, costs only; possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine suspended; possession of marijuana, $150 fine.
Jessica Blasing, 36, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to register, costs only; driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to register, costs only.
Stanley McKibben, 67, Osseo, Mich., driving under suspension, $100 fine; violation of marked lanes, costs only.
Alexander Henry, 22, Napoleon, OVI, $525 fine, 180 days jail/170 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, substance abuse assessment; driving under suspension, no lights at night, possession of marijuana and open container, dismissed.
Jodey Thomas Jr., 40, 29754 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, obstructing official business, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 90 days jail/87 days suspended; resisting arrest, OVI, speed and littering, dismissed.
Jacob Flores, 27, 711 Village Lane, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 180 days jail/174 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of six days jail; OVI, driving under suspension and no safety belt, dismissed.
Charlotte Holt, 36, Paulding, domestic violence, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, assessment for women who use force; domestic violence, dismissed.
Carlos Gomez Jr., 32, Delta, driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; speed, dismissed.
Anthony Schaffer, 43, 14428 Singer Road, reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended, six-month operator’s license suspension; lanes of travel, dismissed.
Jaime Hinojosa, 52, 28332 Blanchard Road, OVI, $525 fine, 90 days jail/80 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, substance abuse assessment; failure to control and no safety belt, dismissed.
Gary Szabo, 53, 1057 Valley Forge Drive, OVI, $525 fine, 90 days jail/80 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, substance abuse assessment; failure to drive on right half of roadway, dismissed.
Ashlee Simerly, 40, Sherwood, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; Isiah Williams, 19, 313 E. Second St., failure to confine dog, $25 fine; Janine Thomas, 33, 29754 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, obstructing official business, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 90 days jail suspended; Isabella Mendoza, 24, 647 Jackson Ave., disorderly conduct, $250 fine/$150 suspended, assessment for women who use force; Danyel Betz, 47, Hicksville, theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, restitution of $6.95 to Dollar General, complete shoplifters alternative course in lieu of two days jail.
Forfeiting bonds: Lisa Hopkins, 23, Butler, Ind., possession of drug paraphernalia ($250); Brandon Brown, 27, Durham, N.C., possession of marijuana ($205).
Set for pretrial hearing: Reid Bowling, 28, Edgerton, two counts OVI, failure to control, no safety belt; Shane Jasso, 38, Hicksville, driving under suspension, speed; William Kirn, 44, Paulding, being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence; William Kirn, 44, Paulding, resisting arrest; Kristen Rhonehouse, 32, Fort Wayne, telecommunications harassment; Roger Christian, 34, North York, Ont., passing a public service vehicle; Rhiannon French, 40, 13536 Fullmer Road, theft; Christina Burk, 33, 263 Broadway Ave., disorderly conduct.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.