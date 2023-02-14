Courtney Smith, 32, 520 Haig St., waived her right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of identity fraud, a fourth-degree felony, and the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Sentenced:
Gerald Adams, 65, 915 Harrison St., theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail suspended, restitution of $2.99 to Stop N Go; disorderly conduct, dismissed.
Andrew Bump, 19, 1723 Cimarron Lane, OVI, $625 fine/$125 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator's license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; speed, child endangerment, dismissed.
Brett Wilson, 36, Cincinnati, reckless operation, $250 fine; 30 days jail/27 days suspended, six-month operator's license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; continuous lanes, dismissed.
George Decker, 66, 23319 Watson Road, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator's license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail.
Forfeiting bonds: Cindy Fitzpatrick, 53, 1119 S. Clinton St., failure to confine dog ($125).
Set for pretrial hearing: Reid Keeley, 21, Hicksville, violation of protection order; Susan Brogan, 42, Napoleon, driving under suspension; Jerry Kilpatrick, 40, 13925 Guy Ave., two counts OVI, violation of marked lanes, speed; Chad Ruffer, 25, Stryker, two counts OVI, lanes of travel; Hannah Sulser 24, Antwerp, driving under suspension, failure to control; Miguel Gustavo Vivar, 37, Hicksville, OVI, no operator's license, two counts child endangerment, disorderly conduct.
