Ryan Young, 42, Detroit, Mich., appeared via video as a fugitive of justice on a Michigan parole violation. He waived extradition to Michigan and was made available to Michigan authorities.
Michael Lash, 20, 1567 S. Clinton St., waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of burglary, a second-degree felony, and the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Bond was set at $150,000 with a 10% allowance.
Sentenced: Crystal Ashbaugh, 41, 627 Ravine Ave., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; turn signal violation, costs only; OVI, dismissed.
Nicholas Urbina, 41, 316 W. High St., theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, restitution of $547 to the City of Defiance; OVI, two counts no safety belts, two counts possession of marijuana, dismissed.
Christopher Stairhime, 40, OVI, $525 fine, 180 days jail/170 days suspended, one-year license suspension, substance abuse assessment; OVI, improper starting/backing, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container, child endangerment with OVI, dismissed.
Jacob Gurwell, 29, 1104 Columbus Ave., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, exhaust violation, no tail lights, failure to register, dismissed.
Evan Proxmire, 21, 1461 S. Jackson Ave., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, turn signal violation, dismissed.
Leondre Jackson, 46, 1101 Karnes Ave., OVI, $525 fine, 90 days jail/80 days suspended, one year license suspension, substance abuse assessment; driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; OVI, dismissed without costs; turn signal violation, speed, both dismissed with costs.
Brittney Casarez, 34, 25828 Watson Road, reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, six-month license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; violation of marked lanes, dismissed.
Nathan Hefferman, 26, Anderson, Ind., OVI, $525 fine, 90 days jail/80 days suspended, one-year license suspension, substance abuse assessment; OVI, dismissed without costs; failure to control, no safety belt, dismissed
William Moog, 85, Sherwood, sexual imposition, $500 fine suspended, 60 days jail suspended, register as a tier I sexual offender; Josh Walters, 34, Hicksville, menacing, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 10 days jail suspended; German Tiul, 33, OVI, $375 fine, six days jail, one-year license suspension.
Forfeiting bonds: Marissa Jordan, 250 Ruth Ann Drive, failure to confine dog ($125); Charles Sauber, 36, Sherwood, failure to control dog ($125).
Set for pretrial hearing: Stephanie Charles, 45, 316 Rosewood Ave., OVI, no tail lights, no safety belt; Beau Rademaker, 38, address unavailable, aggravated menacing; Dan Davis-Johnson Jr., 41, 830 Kentner St., two counts OVI, failure to register; Bowen Schultz, 36, 1591 S. Clinton St., two counts OVI, speed, marked lanes violation; Levi Harrison III, 55, 1391 Ayersville Ave., driving under suspension; Taneesha Stuckey, 33, 09196 Christy Road, disorderly conduct; Curtis Helton, 49, Lima, OVI, driving under suspension, no tail lights; Aaron Moore, 48, 15236 County Road 153, OVI, speed; Nicu Alexandru, 32, Louisville, Ky., OVI; Larena McCloud, 51, 1052 Hotel Drive, criminal trespass.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.