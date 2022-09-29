Erby Gonzales Jr., 29, 1704 Palmer Drive, disorderly conduct, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail/28 days suspended, substance abuse assessment; Emily Breininger, 28, Oakwood, red light, $25 fine; Jada Gonzales, 22, 700 Ralston Ave., leaving the scene, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 30 days jail suspended, six-month operator's license suspension; Kimberly Rosebrock, 29, Sherwood, driving under suspension, $250 fine, three days jail; Terrale Smith, 31, 35 Main St., disorderly conduct, $100 fine suspended; Joshua Burris, age and address unavailable, theft, $250/$150 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, shoplifter alternative course in lieu of two days jail.
Forfeiting bonds:
Lucas Schwiebert, 35, Napoleon, disorderly conduct ($159); Andrew Dove, 29, Fort Wayne, deer with another's permit ($150), failure to receive game check ($150).
Set for pretrial:
Melanie Berry, 40, 804 Wayne Ave., domestic violence; Melanie Hedger, 39, Sherwood, failure to comply, driving under suspension, speed; Sean Ryan, 33, 1746 Greenhouse Ave., domestic violence; Amanda Cousino, 34, 1221 Ayersville Ave., endangering children, resisting arrest; Jacqueline Snyder, 48, 1053 Hotel Drive, theft; Andria Henry, 26, Muncie, Ind., theft; Timothy Dixon, age and address unavailable, OVI, duties at intersection, obstructing official business.
