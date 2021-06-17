Defiance Municipal Court

Tori Knicley, 26, appeared on a fourth-degree felony charge of an assault on a police officer and a fourth-degree misdemeanor of disorderly conduct. Knicley waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond of $5,000 was set to continue.

Steven Schmidt, 43, Waterloo, Ind., appeared on a third-degree felony charge of aggravated possession of drugs and misdemeanor charges of criminal trespassing and driving under suspension. Schmidt waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Cases set for pre-trial hearings: Robert Fenter Jr., 51, 06909 Ohio 66, menacing, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Kavon Haddon, 25, Avon Lake, OVI-2, OVI, lanes of travel; Brandon Gibson, 34, Hicksville, criminal mischief; Tyler Smith, 29, 304 Northfield Ave., driving under suspension; Richard Vanstreader, 62, Sherwood, criminal trespassing; Austin Bostater, 19, Ney, criminal damaging; Rebecca Brandenburg, 25, Hicksville, domestic violence; Devonta Dorsey, 26, Indianapolis, no operator’s license, speed; Kyle Kennedy, 24, Indianapolis, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; Matthew Costanzo, 35, obstructing; Nathaniel Long, 38, 1002 Hopkins St., resisting arrest, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, bond set at $1,000; Elias Hernandez, 43, 629 Martin Ave., no operator’s license, failure to yield; Kip Long, 39, 208 Kettenring, driving under suspension; Generro Martinez, 40, 716 Riverside Ave., disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Cindy Metz, 46, Ney, theft; Nathan Fuller, 35, Bryan, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Shaley Ben-Moshe, 30, 870 McKinley St., confining a dangerous dog, dangerous dog tag, failure to confine a dog.

Dismissed: Theodore Dennis Jr., 46, Alvordton, menacing.

Forfeiting bonds: Alexander Henry, 21, 4333 E. Rolling Meadows, drug paraphernalia ($250), possession of marijuana ($180); May Gilbert, 23, Ney, failure to confine a dog ($125), failure to confine a dog ($55), failure to confine a dog ($55); David Cole, 74, Hicksville, failure to confine a dog ($125).

Sentenced: Metia Blankenship, 27, Hicksville, no operator’s license, $100 fine; Chad Poineau, 41, 221 Wyandotte Ave., criminal trespassing, $250 fine suspended, 10-days jail suspended; Andrii Olinyk, 24, Palatine, Ill., traffic control device, $25 fine; Nathan Brown, 33, Paulding, theft, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail suspended; Jason Samon, 613 Jackson Ave., persistent disorderly conduct, $50 fine, two days jail; Mohamed Jamal, 35, Anoka, Minn., failure to yield while turning left, $25 fine; Teresa Cash, 52, 534 Degler St., disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Zachary Davis, Ney, criminal mischief, $100 fine; Tony Nelson, 55, Bryan, no operator’s license, $100 fine; Michael Wood, 22, 700 Ralston Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Richard Parsons, 24, 236 Riverdale Drive, driving under suspension, $1,000 fine suspended, three days jail; Richard Franklin, 63, 1051 Ralston Ave., no operator’s license; Heather McKenzie, 43, 1516 Darbyshire Drive, OVI-1, driving under suspension, hit-and-skip; Zachary Coufer, 26, 703 Stratton Ave., persistent disorderly conduct.

Charles Piercefield, 40, Napoleon, driving under suspension, no fine; speed, $95 fine.

Christopher Hoover, 38, 1128 Jefferson Ave., domestic violence, dismissed; violation of a temporary protection order, $500 fine suspended, 19 days jail.

Herbert Lovell Sr., 56, 501 Hopkins St., criminal mischief, $50 fine, one day jail; persistent disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Sharon Grond, 56, 109 Widmer St., driving under suspension, dismissed; fictitious registration, dismissed; driving under suspension, dismissed; theft, $500 fine suspended, 90-days jail.

Lacey Icenhour, 28, Fort Wayne, Ind., dispensing of litter, $100 fine, one day jail; criminal trespassing, dismissed; disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Ashley Newman, 33, 18615 Switzer Road, open container.

