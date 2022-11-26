Justin Hahn, 36, 1567 S. Clinton St., had a preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday on charges of discharging a weapon into habitation, a second-degree felony, and having weapons under disability, third-degree felony. Bond was set at $250,000 with 10% allowed.
Michael Schoeff, 25, Columbus Grove, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. His $50,000 bond was modified to $25,000 with 10% allowed.
Sentenced:
Ilias Kalessis, 21, 1855 E. Second St., driving under suspension, $75 fine; signal lights, $40 fine.
Christopher Gerdeman, 59, 301 Glenwood Drive, protection order violation, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail suspended; theft, dismissed.
Anthony Brown, 34, Pioneer, theft, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail/150 days suspended, restitution of $407.95 to Walmart; Zane Bartley, 36, Paulding, trafficking in drugs, dismissed; Joseph Chiow, 21, 208 Perry St., disorderly conduct, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, batterer’s intervention program.
Forfeiting bonds:
Tammy Stecher, 59, Mark Center, possession of marijuana ($259); Amanda Blakesley, 29, 424 Washington Ave., failure to control dog ($127); Casey Riba, 24, 109 Jefferson Ave., failure to confine dog ($150); Dallas Royer, 25, Ney, failure to confine dog ($125).
Set for pretrial hearing: Mary Clark, 52, 6909 Ohio 66, OVI; Ryan Sprow, 44, Sherwood, theft; Jaime Hinojosa, 52, 28332 Blanchard Road, OVI, failure to control, no safety belt; Leonardo Alvarado, 34, OVI, speed; Anthony Schaffer, 43, 14428 Singer Road, OVI, lanes of travel; Luis Chub, 22, Hicksville, OVI, no operator’s license; Summer Green-Searfoss, 43, 12311 Dohoney Road, confine vicious dog; Jennifer Cook, 21, 619 Sante Fe, cruelty to companion animal, failure to register dog; George Adkins, 34, 1445 Terrawenda Drive, child endangerment in vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, OVI, failure to yield, no safety belt, exhaust violation, no child restraint.
