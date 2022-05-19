Shannon Howell, 27, address unavailable, appeared via video on charges of breaking and entering and vandalism, each a fifth-degree felony. The cases were continued until Friday. Bond was set at $50,000 with a 10% allowance provision.
Leon Oldham, 40, address unavailable, appeared via video for arraignment on charges of breaking and entering and vandalism, each a fifth-degree felony. The cases were continued until Friday. Bond was set at $50,000 with a 10% allowance provision.
Set for pretrial hearings: Danny Smith, 70, 1219 Tuendawie Drive, aggravated menacing; Ethan Mendizabal, 21, 617 Euclid Ave., driving under suspension; Samantha Bose, 24, 10745 Haller St., disorderly conduct; Meagan Egnor, 32, New Haven, Ind., telecommunications harassment; William Graham, 51, Paulding, two nuisance violations.
Forfeiting bonds: Ashley Patton, 37, Edgerton, failure to confine dog ($125); Donald Smith, 53, 48 Squires Ave., failure to register dog ($125).
Sentenced: Ahshantel Cobb, 33, Toledo, possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of marijuana, costs only; speed, $45 fine.
Joshua Carlisle, 42, Van Wert, child endangerment in a motor vehicle, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail suspended; OVI, $525 fine, 180 days jail/170 days suspended, one-year license suspension, substance abuse assessment; possession of drug paraphernalia, speed, dismissed.
Starr Gomez, 34, 1051 Ralston Ave., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; lanes of travel, no safety belt, dismissed.
Blade Leslie, 21, 709½ E. Second St., driving under suspension and equipment regulations, costs only.
Ilias Kalessis, 21, 424 Myers St., disorderly conduct, $75 fine; Ryan Hoose, 23, Jonesville, Mich., no operator’s license, $50 fine; Brendan Broadwater, 28, 10745 Haller St., disorderly conduct, $150 fine suspended; Dennis Jones, 61, 1124 Ayersville Ave., nuisance violation, $150 fine suspended.
