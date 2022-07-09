Sentenced: Margaret Bohde, 66, 2000 Sherwood Drive, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; open container, costs only.
Braeden Pease, 21, Paulding, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; speed, drug paraphernalia/marijuana, possession of marijuana, costs only.
Jose Manuel Ruiz, 42, Fort Wayne, no operator license, $100 fine; speed, $55 fine.
Raynaldo Garcia, 48, 31 Capri Road, obstructing official business, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail/87 days suspended; violation of protection order, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail/154 days suspended; criminal trespass, obstructing, dismissed.
Alicia Kern, 63, Cincinnati, being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail suspended, substance abuse assessment; OVI, dismissed.
Jennifer Bohn, 38, 1899 Maumee Drive, reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, 90-day license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of jail; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, turn signal violation, exhaust violation, no safety belt, dismissed.
Anthony Urivez, 30, 9859 Monroe St., criminal mischief, $500 fine suspended, 60 days jail suspended, no contact with the YMCA for two years; public indecency, dismissed.
Baylee Noto, 21, Hicksville, litter, costs only; Donald Brown, 29, Paulding, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Paige Unverferth, 34, 1022 Madison Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Amberjo Link, 34, 725 Summit St., disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Haley Wolfrum, 22, 04410 Trinity Road, failure to confine a dog, $75 fine; Aireanna Johnson, 30, Indianapolis, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/25 days suspended, 30 days jail/25 days suspended; Eric Lee, 23, 700 Ralston Ave., obstructing official business, $500 fine/$250 suspended.
Forfeiting bonds: Gary Eicher, Jr., 36, Hicksville, disorderly conduct ($159); Jessica Eicher, 38, Hicksville, disorderly conduct ($159); Cody Orlando, 33, Sherwood, disorderly conduct while intoxicated ($211); Terry Veres, Jr., 44, Bryan, disorderly conduct ($50).
Robert Kelley, 25, Bryan, two counts failure to confine a dog ($205).
Set for pretrial hearing: Dwain Bigger, 43, Hicksville, driving under suspension; Johnathan Yoder, 19, Stryker, no motorcycle endorsement, failure to control; Bryan Whitacre, 32, Rudolph, driving under suspension; Adam Furrow, 30, Ohio 15, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Stuart Owens, 38, Hicksville, two counts OVI, driving under suspension, violation of marked lanes, stop sign violation, possession of drug paraphernalia; Stephen Schomaeker, 27, 603 Dakota Place, OVI, driving under suspension, no tail lights; possession of drugs; Travis Jenkins, 28, Stryker, disorderly conduct; Thomas Santos, 47, Oakwood, OVI, no head lights.
