Donell Smith Jr., 32, 117½ Main St., waived his right to a preliminary on charges of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and the cases were bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. His $200,000 bond with a 10% allowance provision was continued.
Jackson Meter, 23, Toledo, waived his right to a preliminary on two counts of telecommunications harassment, each a fifth-degree felony, and his case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. A misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct was also transferred.
Sentenced:
Gary Davis, 33, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine; expired plates, costs only.
Brian Brickel, 52, Hicksville, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension; possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, speed, no safety belt and OVI, dismissed.
Michael Lash, 20, 1567 S. Clinton St., OVI, $850 fine, 180 days jail/150 days suspended, two-year operator’s license suspension, substance abuse assessment; driving under suspension, open container, drug abuse, dismissed.
Gabriel Caley, age unavailable, Reading, Mich., prohibitions concerning companion animals, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 90 days jail suspended, no companion animals for five years; prohibitions concerning companion animals (additional count), dismissed.
William Lasley, 59, Bryan, criminal trespass, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 10 days jail/nine days suspended; disorderly conduct, $50 fine; criminal mischief, dismissed.
Nicholas Hicks, 25, Wauseon, failure to comply, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 180 days jail suspended, six-month operator’s license suspension; OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; open container, possession of drug paraphernalia, drug abuse, driving under suspension, speed, reckless operation, dismissed.
Buddy Myers, 62, Grelton, violation of marked lanes, costs only; OVI, dismissed.
Maurice Washington, 47, 548 Pontiac Drive, menacing, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 30 days jail suspended; protection order violation, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 180 days jail/177 days suspended, substance abuse assessment.
Anthony Meyer, 55, Sherwood, passing bad check, $100 fine; Mackenzie Cordle, 25, Sherwood, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Jennifer Schaefer, 42, Payne, telecommunications harassment, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 30 days jail suspended; Macy Shumaker, 18, Stryker, telecommunications harassment, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail suspended; Jordan Howe, 30, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; Rasheid Burke, 32, 520 Defiance Crossing, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Keagan Missler, 20, Van Wert, driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; Cisco Gonzales, 20, 1849 Ginter Road, failure to confine dog, $25 fine; Tony Cash, 25, Bedford, Mich., driving under suspension, $250 fine.
Forfeiting bonds: Kaylee Contreraz, 28, Paulding, possession of marijuana ($259); Tamara Cully, 46, Sherwood, failure to confine dog ($125); Austin Owens, 24, Sherwood, failure to confine dog ($175); Cari Schappert, 36, 1721 Sunshine Lane, failure to confine dog ($125); Thomas Woenker, 61, failure to confine dog ($125).
Set for pretrial hearing: Dustin Dunlap, 31, 707 Village Lane, domestic violence, resisting arrest; Jason Rohdy, 37, 1939 E. Second St., criminal mischief, disorderly conduct; Jennifer Adkins, 38, 13536 Fullmer Road, disorderly conduct; Gary Davis, 35, Hicksville, obstructing official business; Braxton Mullins, 20, 1939 E. Second St., endangering children; Samantha Sauer, 41, 08223 Ohio 66, telecommunications harassment; Kiara Burney, 23, Zephyrhills, Fla., no operator’s license, speed; Ryan Rupp, 18, Paulding, two counts OVI, speed, violation of marked lanes, child endangerment.
