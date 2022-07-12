Tisha Mayse, 50, Richwood, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on two counts of OVI, each a fourth-degree felony, and the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court along with misdemeanor charges of driving under suspension, failure to drive in lanes of trave, and open container.
Matthew Leu, 39, 881 Circle Drive, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court along with a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence.
Richard Raber, 30, Hicksville, waived his right to a preliminary on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony, and was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Natasha Ryan, 35, 733 Summit St., waived her right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Raynaldo Garcia, 48, 31 Capri Road, appeared on a protection order violation, a fifth-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was set for Friday and bond was set at $10,000 with a 10% allowance provision.
Sentenced: Bobbi Doster, 37, 21045 Ohio 63, attempted theft, $500 fine suspended, 90 days suspended, restitution of $229.17 to Walmart; Jason Weeks, 43, Toledo, no motorcycle endorsement, $100 fine.
Clinton Cramer, 32, Cecil, driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to display license plate, dismissed.
Brandon Sprow, 33, Sherwood, criminal mischief, $250 fine/$200 suspended; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Makayla Yoder, 18, Hicksville, no operator’s license, $100 fine; speed, $45 fine.
Leslie Young, 31, Bryan, driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; Carlos Duque, 61, Miami, Fla., failure to control, $25 fine; Cyan Cox, 22, 30705 Standley Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Mae Preciado, age unavailable, failure to confine a dog, $25 fine; Jenee Seibert, 59, 13125 Ohio 15, failure to confine a dog, $75 fine.
Adam Furrow, 30, Ohio 15, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 180 days jail/177 days suspended, one-year license suspension; possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, disorderly conduct with intoxication, OVI, driving under suspension, headlights, dismissed.
James Dunn III, 32, 15119 Maumee St., driving under suspension, $250 fine; no head lights, $25 fine.
Kaitlin Dove, 26, Butler, Ind., domestic violence, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail/167 days suspended; temporary protection order violation, dismissed.
Forfeiting bonds: Paige Blad, 22, Bryan, failure to confine a dog ($125); Sharon Vincent, 80, 209 Gray Street, failure to confine a dog ($175); Holly Tropp, age unavailable, 1516 Terrawenda Drive, failure to confine a dog ($125).
Set for pretrial hearing: Jordan Bowers, 22, 1119 Hopkins St., driving under suspension; Alfredo Magdaleno, 24, Westfield, Ind., no operator’s license, speed; Nicholas Urbina, 40, 316 W. High St., OVI, two counts no safety belt, two counts of possession of marijuana, theft; Angela Bower, 40, Hicksville, criminal trespassing; Rodney Bower, 38, Hicksville, criminal trespassing; Tony Cash, 25, Bedford, Mich., driving under suspension; James Dunn III, 32, 15119 Maumee St., aggravated menacing, inducing panic, telecommunications harassment; Jason Scroggins, 37, 628 Grover Ave., aggravated menacing; Courtney Smith, 32, 518 Washington Ave., disorderly conduct with intoxication; Adolfo Che Butz, age and address unavailable, OVI, no head lights; Kaden Aguilar, 20, 21062 Powers Road, driving under suspension; Mark Castillo, 30, 26640 Shindler Road, driving under suspension; Angelica Padilla, 32, 1916 Sherwood Drive, driving under suspension; Stacy Schudel, 47, 1023 Ottawa Ave., disorderly conduct; Rhiannon French, 39, 13536 Fullmer Road, driving under suspension, providing false information, shortcutting, driving under suspension, assured clear distance; Antonio Ruiz De La Cruz, age and address unavailable, OVI, speed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.