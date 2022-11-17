Jacqueline Hohenberger, 51, Holgate, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of escape, a third-degree felony, and the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Bond was continued at $10,000 with no 10% allowance provision.
Frank Salinas, 46, 1983 S. Jefferson Ave., waived his right to a preliminary on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Bond was continued at $10,000 with 10% allowed.
Sentenced: Kimberly Duncan, 28, Bryan, reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; lanes of travel, speed, dismissed.
Sean Ryan, 33, 1746 Greenhouse Ave., disorderly conduct, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 30 days jail/28 days suspended, substance abuse assessment; Brennan Reid, 25, 923 Karnes Ave., no operator’s license, $50 fine; Matthew Washler, 36, Hicksville, failure to confine dog, $10 fine.
Forfeiting bonds: Destiny Woodward, 22, 250 1/2 Gray St., failure to register dog ($125); failure to confine dog ($55).
Set for pretrial hearing: Jennifer Ankney, 43, 220 Wyandotte Ave., driving under suspension; Willard Maddox, 42, 517 Tiedeman Ave., driving under suspension; Shannon Mielke, 18, Napoleon, driving under suspension; Nathan Gallant, 30, 6234 Domersville Road, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Kellie Depew, 29, 2127 Baltimore Road, theft; Kris Harmon, 27, 1410 S. Jackson Ave., theft; Alex Metz, 34, 1024 Harrison Ave., two counts theft; Debra Garcia, 66, Garrett, Ind., criminal trespass; Shawn Lawson, 37, Greenbrier, Ark., no operator’s license; Jonathan Ragland, 26, 323 Jefferson Ave., OVI, speed.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.