Christopher Arona-Rincon, 36, Gary, Ind., appeared via video as a fugitive of justice on a warrant from Porter Superior Court 6 in Porter County, Ind. He waived extradition and was made available for release to Porter County authorities.
Christopher Arona-Rincon, 36, Gary, Ind., appeared via video as a fugitive of justice on a warrant from Porter Superior Court 6 in Porter County, Ind. He waived extradition and was made available for release to Porter County authorities.
Sentenced:
Kerry Leachman, 21, Indianapolis, no operator's license, $100 fine; speed, $100 fine.
James Hunter, 24, 844 N. Clinton St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Jesika Mcneal, 27, 1939 Second St., assault, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail/87 days suspended; Audreanna Kates, 32, Ney, failure to confine dog, $25 fine.
Paul Cook Jr., 24, Swanton, criminal trespassing, $250 fine suspended, 30 days jail/26 days suspended, must submit to evaluation to determine risk to himself or others; disorderly conduct, $100 fine suspended; speed, $65 fine.
Adriane Dowell, 49, 1225 Carpenter Road, leaving the scene, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 90 days jail suspended, six months operator's license suspension, restitution of $660.51 to City of Defiance; failure to drive on the right half of roadway, $25 fine.
Joshua Vogelsong, 33, 15857 Maumee St., disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Amuri Cortez Leeper, 21, Lima, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Christina Grant, 46, Continental, driving under suspension, $200 fine; Deana Rowland, 64, Stryker, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Jesus Perez IV, 18, 1511 Mustang Drive, criminal trespass, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 30 days jail suspended; Jordan Snyder, 36, 622 Holgate Ave., criminal trespass, $250 fine suspended, 30 days jail suspended.
Forfeiting bonds: Justin Kahle, 28, 113 Spring Court, failure to confine dog ($175); John St. Peter, 63, Hicksville, failure to control dog ($125); Kristen Stollenwerk, 42, Akron, no fishing license ($150).
Set for pretrial: Michael Corneiller, 37, 889 Downs St., domestic violence; Jessica Fleming, 36, 1983 Jefferson Ave., obstructing, criminal damaging, disorderly conduct; Titus Rigg, 21, 147 Wabash Ave., criminal damaging, disorderly conduct; Rasheid Burke, 32, 520 Defiance Crossing, driving under suspension; Aaron King, 50, 1983 S. Jefferson Ave., disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Terry McCain, age and address unavailable, OVI, no taillights, violation of marked lanes, possession of drugs.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.