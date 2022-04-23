Scott Lewis, Jr., 38, 846 Kentner St., waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and he was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. His personal-recognizance bond was continued.
Fergusson Harris, 21, 1939 E. Second St., waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, and his case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court along with two misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kristina Hoffman, 597 Jadine Drive, appeared on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and a preliminary hearing was set for Tuesday. Her personal-recognizance bond was continued.
Sentenced:
Keith Timberlake, 65, 904 Bouton Ave., theft, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 30 days jail suspended, $170 restitution to Meijer; Savannah Hughes, 24, 236 Corwin St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Jeremiah Spangler, 40, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Jashanpreet Singh, 25, Brampton, Ont., violation of marked lanes, costs only; Dakota Mobley, 19, Paulding, driving under suspension, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended, no similar violation for one year; Daniel Farmer, 31, 829 Kentner St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Marcus Arps, 27, Holgate, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Philip Hoberty, 38, 13536 Fullmer Road, disorderly conduct, $100 fine suspended; Justin Phillips, 26, Ney, endangering children, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail suspended; Katina Ward, 45, 25046 Watson Road, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Linda Meyers, 72, 1681 Dakota Place, failure to control dog, $25 fine; William Grinnell, 63, 10273 The Bend Road, providing false deer information, $250 fine/$150 fine suspended, 30 days jail suspended, deer forfeited to Ohio Department of Natural Resources; Nathalie Smith, 20, 534 Degler St., underage consumption, $150 fine.
Daniel Barrera, 49, Napoleon, reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended, six-month license suspension; turn signal violation, no safety belt, dismissed with costs.
Jason Dodson, 43, 25119 Mekus Road, reckless operation, $250 fine; 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; turn signal violation, dismissed.
Benny Esquibel, 51, 206 Main St., reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended, 90-day license suspension; window tint, dismissed.
Terence Williams II, 22, Toledo, drug paraphernalia/marijuana, $150 fine; driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct, failure to register, OVI, driving under suspension, dismissed.
Zachary Cameron, 36, Angola, Ind., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; speed, no safety belt, dismissed.
Hunter Matney, 28, 414 Juliet St., drug paraphernalia/marijuana, $150 fine; drug abuse/marijuana, $150 fine; disorderly conduct, dismissed with costs; OVI, dismissed.
Joshua Cole, 25, 1692 Durango Drive, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; driving under suspension, $100 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine; turn signal violation, tinted windows, costs only.
Margaret Bohde, 66, 1117 Thurman St., OVI, $625 fine, 180 days jail/174 days suspended, one-year license suspension; leaving the scene of an accident, $250 fine/$150 fine suspended, 30 days jail suspended, one-year license suspension concurrent with OVI suspensio; assured clear distance, $25 fine.
Tyler Breen, 29, Paulding, driving under suspension, $100 fine; two counts failure to confine a dog, $25 fine each count.
Christopher Kizer, 31, 1505 E. Second St., driving under suspension, $1,000 fine/$900 suspended, 180 days jail suspended; speed, $50 fine.
Jordan Bowers, 1119 Hopkins St., leaving the scene, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail suspended, six-month license suspension; care starting/backing, failure to register, expired plates, dismissed.
Jacob O’Connor, 25, Garrett, Ind., driving under suspension, $100 fine; high beams, costs only.
Katherine Winkelseth, 38, Bryan, no operator’s license, $100 fine; speed, costs only.
Jacob King, 19, Bryan, OVI, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail suspended, one-year license suspension; Arthur Bradford, 28, 2127 Baltimore Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $45 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine; Marian Kauffman, 81, 27018 Ohio 281, failure to yield, $25 fine; Hannah Mckenzie, 20, 1516 Darbyshire Drive, red light, $75 fine; Corbin Brown, 19, 411 Summit St., criminal trespass, $50 fine; Joe Suarez, 39, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Noah Bigger, 18, 06325 Ohio 15, assault, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail/179 days suspended, anger management assessment; Michael Guillory, 43, 1023 Madison Ave., no operator’s license, $100 fine; Dean Palmer, 40, Cecil, no operator’s license, $100 fine; Kylee Aldrich, 27, 1725 Upton St., driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Forfeiting bonds:
Jose Roque III, 50, 631 Moss St., disorderly conduct ($159); Dustin Wright, 42, 222 Jackson Ave., disorderly conduct ($159); Keith Brannon, 40, 1120 Ayersville Ave., failure to confine a dog ($125); Billy Spencer, 47, 06909 Ohio 66, disorderly conduct ($159); Hamir Hamir, 47, Edmonton, Alberta, highway use tax ($155); Christine Pannell, 26, 1470 S. Clinton St., failure to control dog ($125); Brandi Cantu, 44, 210 Minneapolis St., disorderly conduct ($159); Steve Branham, 38, Oakwood, disorderly conduct while intoxicated ($159); Shane Starr, 35, Napoleon, disorderly conduct while intoxicated ($159); Brian Brickel, 52, Hicksville, possession of a controlled substance ($250); Gwendolyn Kraber, 20, 115 Greer St., possession of drugs ($259); Drew Moore, 21, Greenburg, Ind., possession of marijuana ($259).
Set for pretrial hearing:
Jesse Kaiser, 26, 901 Warren St., violation of temporary protection order; Flora Epuna, 63, 2290 Baltimore Road, disorderly conduct; Bryan Bechstein, 42, 914 Perry St., leaving the scene of an accident, assured clear distance; Randell Cole, 40, Wauseon, OVI, red light; Vincente Garcia, 41, 313 E. High St., obstructing official business, disorderly conduct; Selena Medina, 26, 195 W. Rosewood Ave., criminal trespass; Carlos Ramirez, 38, 1201 Ayersville Ave., two counts OVI, tinted windows, endangering children; Ashley Gaebler, two counts violation of temporary protection order; Steven Gamez, 31, Fort Wayne, telecommunications harassment; Zachary Moser, 21, 1477 S. Jackson Ave., driving under suspension, possession of marijuana; Nicholas Kelley, 18, 17569 Ohio 18, criminal trespass; Tracine Powers-Ditto, 51, Hicksville, disorderly conduct; Jodey Thomas, 39, 29754 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, endangering children.
