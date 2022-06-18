Seth Aldrich, 26, 970 Louden St., waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Summer Moore, 28, address unavailable, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony, and the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court along with a misdemeanor charge of possession of a drug instrument.

Tyler Moss, 34, Bryan, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of trafficking drugs, a first-degree felony, and the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court along with misdemeanor charges of possession of a drug instrument, possession of marijuana, two counts of OVI, driving under suspension, no taillights and tinted windows.

Sentenced: Dorothea Hammon, 59, 1301 Quail Hollow Court, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; continuous lines, dismissed.

Ryan Thompson, 28, Sherwood, no operator’s license, $100 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.

Brayan Cabanza Cano, age and address unavailable, no operator’s license, $100 fine; driving left of center, costs only.

Richard Burkhart, 40, Fort Wayne, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 90 days jail/87 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; no license plate light and open container, costs only.

Haley Winkler, 33, Bryan, abandon animals, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail suspended; cruelty to companion animal, dismissed.

Ty Gutierrez, 27, 815 Bell St., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; headlight violation, dismissed.

Brandy Embry, 31, 844 N. Clinton St., reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; expired operator’s license, failure to control, dismissed.

Justin Cole, 31, 1692 Durango Drive, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 180 days jail/177 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension; OVI, 31, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 180 days jails/177 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension; expired plates, dismissed.

Sharnell Hale, 30, Bryan, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; speed, dismissed.

Randall Cole, 40, Wauseon, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; red light, dismissed.

Dana Taylor, 21, Inkster, Mich., driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $45 fine.

Caleb Bell, 31, Hicksville, aggravated menacing, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 180 days jail/179 suspended; Amanda Wells, 45, 10834 The Bend Road, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; Trent Wells, 21, Paulding, domestic violence, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/82 days suspended, batterer’s intervention program; Venant Manirakiza, 49, Roanoke, Va., highway use tax violation, $118 fine; Kevin McCoy, 40, Montpelier, falsification, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail suspended; Sharnell Hale, 30, Bryan, possession of marijuana, dismissed; Breanna Williams, 24, 206 Williams St., driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail suspended; Jesse Larsen, 25, 1221 Ayersville Ave., driving under suspension, costs only; Felipe Guerrero, 40, Alvordton, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, costs only.

Forfeiting bonds: Abigail Burton, 21, Fort Wayne, Ind., no fishing license ($150); Jacob Vaughn, 25, Toledo, disorderly conduct ($159); Brandon Sprow, 33, Sherwood, disorderly conduct ($184).

Craig Brickel, 54, 224 Westfield Ave., failure to confine dog ($175); failure to confine dog ($105).

Set for pretrial hearings: Joseph Kirk, 50, 1138 Riverside Ave., criminal damaging, two counts driving under suspension; Christopher Miller, 36, Antwerp, being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence, driving under suspension, open container, child endangerment in a moving vehicle, two counts open container; Leslie Young, 41, Bryan, driving under suspension; Zachary Jimenez, 29, 611 Euclid Ave., driving under suspension; Brandon Sprow, 33, Sherwood, driving under suspension; Justin Hoeppner, 32, Ney, criminal damaging, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief; Jovienn Jackson Coon, 41, 700 Ralston Ave., driving under suspension; Raynaldo Garcia, 48, 31 Capri Road, protection order violation; Terrell McKinsey, 23, Paulding, domestic violence.

