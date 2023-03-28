James Wood, 32, Sidney, appeared on a charge of trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. The case was continued for further appearance along with a misdemeanor charge of expired license plates. His $100,000 bond with a 10% allowance provision was continued.
Keith Brannon Jr., 41, 1684 Durango Drive, made an initial appearance on a charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. The case was continued for further appearance and bond was set at $200,000 with a 10% allowance provision.
Sentenced: Dylan Westrick, 33, 17086 Harris Road, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/24 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of six days jail; OVI, violation of marked lanes, dismissed with costs.
Deana Rowland, 64, Evansport, driving under suspension, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 30 days jail suspended; Michal Wood Jr., 24, 726 Jackson Ave., domestic violence, $500 fine/$400 fine suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, batterer’s intervention program; Todd Osburn, 58, 739 Harrison Ave., reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, six-month operator’s license suspension; Alexandria Chandler, 26, 1021 Greenbriar Lane, disorderly conduct, $50 fine.
Set for pretrial hearing: Kyle Lawrence, 32, 1112 Perry St., two counts OVI, no safety belt, no signal; Kayla Lugo, 36, 630 1/2 Grover Ave., domestic violence; Shamar Midgett, 23, Sherwood, domestic violence, disorderly conduct; Dominic Simon, 25, Deshler, driving under suspension, speed; Bronson Bartley, 52, Oakwood, two counts OVI, lanes of travel; Andy Bostic, 50, 24015 County Road A, OVI, failure to control; Wildor Derousseau, 40, Winterhaven, Fla., speed, operating a commercial vehicle without possessing a CDL; Brian Hastings, 43, Holgate, two counts OVI, lanes of travel, no safety belt; Arvonte Rosse Jr., 20, 137 Main St., two counts OVI, speed, no safety belt; Emily Breininger, 29, 1021 Greenbriar Lane, disorderly conduct.
