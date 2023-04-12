Sentenced: Megan Eaton, 29, Findlay, driving under suspension, costs only; speed, $45 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Haley Wolfrum, 23, 4410 Trinity Road, failure to confine dog (two counts), $150 fine; failure to register dog, $25 fine.
Randy Wigfall, 18, Toledo, no operator's license, costs only; speed, $100 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine; no temporary permit, $50 fine.
Zaria Garcia, 19, 1116 Perry St., driving under suspension, $50 fine; Robert Gessner, 31, Napoleon, driving on sidewalk, $100 fine; Louise Hatton, 54, 1023 Madison Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Rene Phillips, 50, 1062 1/2 Holgate Ave., theft, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 60 days jail/58 days suspended; Bishop Roberson, 24, 633 Ravine Ave., disorderly conduct, $50 fine; William Sprouse, 58, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., criminal trespass, $150 fine/$100 suspended, 30 days jail suspended; Dawn Himburg, 47, 6909 Ohio 66 north, passing a stopped school bus, $100 fine; Matt Spangler, 38, 730 Summit St., failure to confine dog (two counts), $50 fine.
Forfeiting bonds: Jessie Mendoza, 19, 1540 Evan Drive, failure to register dog ($125); failure to confine dog ($55).
Parker Johnson, 22, Fall River, Mass., possession of drug paraphernalia ($205); possession of drugs ($180).
Reginald Denard II, 45, Charleston, Ill., possession of marijuana ($205).
Set for pretrial hearing: Douglas Blade, 51, Hicksville, assault; Shirley Hutchinson, 45, Montpelier, two counts OVI, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; Shane Poe, 21, 846 Riverside Ave., assault; Stacy Roberts, 31, Hicksville, protection order violation (two counts); Manuelle Bellamy, 23, Indianapolis driving under suspension, speed; Joshua Brooks, 35, 1939 E. Second St., driving under suspension; Sean Nelson, 50, 903 Ayersville Ave., driving under suspension; Tara Rising, 47, 1720 Ralvan Drive, OVI, continuous lanes; Christopher Gerdeman, 59, 116 East St., disorderly conduct (two counts); Stacey Roberts, 31, Hicksville, domestic violence; Anthony Davis, 37, Detroit, Mich., OVI, driving under suspension, speed, no child restraint, possession of drugs; Edith Moore, 51, Hicksville, disorderly conduct.
Dismissed: Elizabeth Moreno, 29, 631 Moss St., driving under suspension.
