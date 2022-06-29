Mark Riebesehl, 34, 6909 Ohio 66, appeared for a preliminary hearing on the charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Sentenced: Orvin Sazo, 31, Fort Wayne, Ind., no operator's license, $100 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.

Elias Rogers, 22, 710 Nicholas Ave., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator's license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; OVI, tinted windows, dismissed.

Melissa Parsons, 44, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $100 fine; possession of drug instrument, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail suspended.

Jennifer Davis, 35, 830 Riverside Ave., failure to license dog, $75 fine; failure to confine dog, $75 fine.

Lynn Vela, 45, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; Kip Long, 30, 208 Kettenring Drive, driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; Rachel Fleming, 39, Hicksville, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail/29 days suspended, continue mental health treatment; Adam Daniels, 19, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $150 fine/$100 suspended.

Forfeiting bonds: Kayla Hardesty, 22, 360 Rosewood Ave., disorderly conduct ($184); Leviticus Magitt, 29, 3101 Broadway Ave. disorderly conduct ($181); Sharon Vincent, 80, 209 Gray St., failure to confine a dog ($125).

Pre-trial hearings set: Katherine Slone-Lucas, 37, 07640 Ohio 15, theft; Joshua Burwell, 32, Montpelier, OVI, headlight violation; Bryan Cleveland, 45, Wauseon, failure to control, traffic control device; Kyle Chase, 33, 214 Auglaize St., no operator's license, no safety belt; Sergii Iaromenko, 38, Brooklyn, N.Y., traffic control device; Samakab Jama, 32, Columbus, Ga., traffic control device; Cedric Jones, 38, 785 Village Lane, OVI, no operator's license, traffic control device; Dante Jones, OVI, no tail lights, improper turn, possession of marijuana; Antatius Singleton, 30, 875 Regonda Drive, driving under suspension, signal lights; Eric Roberson, 44, Danville, Ill., possession of drugs; James Butcher Jr., 39, 625 Columbus Ave., OVI; Brittney Rice, 35, Bryan, theft; Hector Carreras, age unavailable, Bryan, OVI, driving under suspension, speed, no child restraint, child endangerment; Kaitlin Dove, 26, Butler, Ind., domestic violence; Erby Gonzales Jr., 29, 648 Riverside Ave., domestic violence; Seth Kent, 24, 1240 S. Jackson Ave., menacing; Mark Riebesehl, 34, 6909 Ohio 66, criminal damaging; Carl Wright, 31, Cloverdale, theft; Robert Mann III, 35, 263 Broadway Ave., disorderly conduct.

