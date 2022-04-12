Nathan Hornish, 35, Antwerp, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony, and his case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. His bond was amended from $200,000 to $50,000 with a 10% allowance provision.
Brandon Stiltner, 41, 725 Moss St., appeared on a charge of trafficking drugs, a third-degree felony, and the case was continued for a further hearing. Bond was set at $10,000 with a 10% allowance provision.
Set for pretrial hearing: John Kreischer III, 41, Bryan, aggravated menacing; Shalina Beals, 36, Sherwood, OVI, violation of marked lanes; Jenna Karr, 38, 5895 Stever Road, OVI, failure to control.
Forfeiting bonds: Lawrence Kunesh, 86, Ney, failure to confine dog ($125).
Sentenced:
Christopher Tracy, 21, 29198 New Bavaria Road, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; turn signal violation, costs only.
Chelsea Roberson, 24, 633 Ravine Street, OVI, $525 fine, 180 days jail/170 days suspended, one-year license suspension, substance abuse assessment; OVI, $525 fine, 180 days jail/160 days suspended, one-year license suspension; tinted windows, possession of drug paraphernalia/marijuana, possession of marijuana, two counts OVI, two counts driving under suspension, two counts speed, no safety belt, dismissed with costs.
Jewell Parcher, 29, 534 Degler St., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; speed, dismissed with cost.
Alan Rocha-Ramirez, 24, 09053 Christy Road, protection order violation, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail/176 day suspended; protection order violation, dismissed.
Jamarcus Moore, 36, Fort Wayne, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; possession of marijuana, failure to yield to a public service vehicle, speed, dismissed.
Gerald Shreve, Jr., 52, 717 E. First St., misuse of 911, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 30 days jail/28 days suspended; David Taylor, 26, 07640 Ohio 15, disorderly conduct, $25 fine; Morgan Ore, 23, Montpelier, credit misuse, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, restitution $14.92 to victim; Darius Peterson, 31, Ney, being physically in control of a motor vehicle while under the influence, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 180 days jail suspended, one-year license suspension; Donald Anderson, 62, Detroit, Mich., passing a public service vehicle, $75 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.