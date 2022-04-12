Nathan Hornish, 35, Antwerp, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony, and his case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. His bond was amended from $200,000 to $50,000 with a 10% allowance provision.

Brandon Stiltner, 41, 725 Moss St., appeared on a charge of trafficking drugs, a third-degree felony, and the case was continued for a further hearing. Bond was set at $10,000 with a 10% allowance provision.

Set for pretrial hearing: John Kreischer III, 41, Bryan, aggravated menacing; Shalina Beals, 36, Sherwood, OVI, violation of marked lanes; Jenna Karr, 38, 5895 Stever Road, OVI, failure to control.

Forfeiting bonds: Lawrence Kunesh, 86, Ney, failure to confine dog ($125).

Sentenced:

Christopher Tracy, 21, 29198 New Bavaria Road, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; turn signal violation, costs only.

Chelsea Roberson, 24, 633 Ravine Street, OVI, $525 fine, 180 days jail/170 days suspended, one-year license suspension, substance abuse assessment; OVI, $525 fine, 180 days jail/160 days suspended, one-year license suspension; tinted windows, possession of drug paraphernalia/marijuana, possession of marijuana, two counts OVI, two counts driving under suspension, two counts speed, no safety belt, dismissed with costs.

Jewell Parcher, 29, 534 Degler St., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; speed, dismissed with cost.

Alan Rocha-Ramirez, 24, 09053 Christy Road, protection order violation, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail/176 day suspended; protection order violation, dismissed.

Jamarcus Moore, 36, Fort Wayne, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; possession of marijuana, failure to yield to a public service vehicle, speed, dismissed.

Gerald Shreve, Jr., 52, 717 E. First St., misuse of 911, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 30 days jail/28 days suspended; David Taylor, 26, 07640 Ohio 15, disorderly conduct, $25 fine; Morgan Ore, 23, Montpelier, credit misuse, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, restitution $14.92 to victim; Darius Peterson, 31, Ney, being physically in control of a motor vehicle while under the influence, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 180 days jail suspended, one-year license suspension; Donald Anderson, 62, Detroit, Mich., passing a public service vehicle, $75 fine.

