Sentenced: Austin Weisenburger, 23, 979 Standley Road, possession of wild turkey, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail suspended, mounts forfeited to Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), complete hunter education course and eight hours of community service; two counts possession of wild turkey dismissed.
Hector Carreras, 51, Bryan, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator's license suspension; driving under suspension, speed, no child restraint, child endangerment in a vehicle, dismissed.
Robert Gessner, 31, Napoleon, reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; failure to control, leaving the scene, dismissed.
Joshua Roden, 19, Bryan, no operator's license, $100 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Marcus Dreher, 22, Hicksville, possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine suspended; possession of marijuana, $150 fine; speed, $85 fine.
Billy Pelland, 34, Ney, obstructing business, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail suspended; Elias Martinez, 27, 1720 Cross Creek Lane, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $75 fine; Michael Weisenburger, 50, 979 Standley Road, possession of wild turkey, $250 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail suspended, forfeit mounts to ODNR, complete hunter safety course and eight hours of community service; Colby Boundy, 20, Paulding, underage person, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 180 days jail suspended, substance abuse assessment; Travis Shell, 40 602 E. Broadway Ave., protection order violation, $500 fine suspended, 90 days suspended; Jesus Garcia, 42, Napoleon, no operator's license, costs only; Nathan Hedger, 22, Sherwood, temporary permit violation, $50 fine suspended; Richard Kessler, 49, Paulding, no operator's license, $100 fine; Logan Maassel, 21, 29171 Youngman Road, passing a stopped school bus, $100 fine; Angela Barrowman, 50, Holgate, failure to confine dog, $25 dog; Melissa Trowbridge, 50, Mark Center, allowing an animal to run at large, $25 fine; Audreanna Kates, 32, Ney, failure to confine dog, $75 fine.
Forfeiting bonds: Mickenzie Martinez, 29, 520 E. Second St., failure to confine dog ($125).
Set for pretrial: Mark Hernandez, 51, 7640 Ohio 15, protection order violation; Suzanna Keegan, 27, 1264 Myrna St., possession of marijuana; Marcella Cherry, 28, Ney, disorderly conduct; Amber McCabe, 42, Ney, disorderly conduct; William Ware Jr., 42, 700 Kiser Road, two counts OVI, expired operator's license, failure to register, no safety belt, red light; George Decker, 66, 23319 Watson Road, OVI, speed; Vernon Sweinhagen, 71, OVI, signal violation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.