Sentenced: Jared Muhlenhamp, 34, Hicksville, domestic violence, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/86 days suspended, batterer’s intervention program; violation of protection order, dismissed.
Jennifer Lero, 41, 17843 Buckskin Road, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 60 days jail/54 days suspended, one-year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; violation of marked lanes, costs only.
Jennifer Hauser, 38, Bryan, criminal damaging, $500 fine/$450 suspended, 30 days jail suspended; disorderly conduct while intoxicated, costs only.
Owen Waldfogel, 18, 01199 Christy Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine; expired license plates and failure to register, costs only.
Kamron Rivera, 18, 1960 Willow Bay Drive, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; lanes of travel, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, dismissed.
Douglas Beindorf, 56, Gibsonburg, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension; OVI, endangering children, marked lanes and no brake lights, dismissed.
Brittany Greiner, 36, 1960 Willow Bay Drive, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 180 days jail/177 days suspended, one-year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; violation of marked lanes, dismissed.
Jamie Rath, age unavailable, 26150 Hoffman Road, cruelty to companion animals, $500 fine/$250 suspended; two counts cruelty to companion animals, dismissed.
Isaac Bustos, 28, Sherwood, no operator’s license, $100 fine; Jacob Garcia, 24, Ashley, Ind., assured clear distance; Alexander Parsons, 19, Trenton, Mich., no operator’s license, $50 fine; Korben Kiessling, 19, 1721 Ralvan Drive, underage consumption, $100 fine; Brayan Cano, 20, Hicksville, no operator’s license, $250 fine; Jasmine Guelde, 26, 548 Pontiac Drive, disorderly conduct, $250 fine/$150 fine suspended, 30 days jail/29 days suspended; Nathan Culler, 36, theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, shoplifters alternative course, restitution of $92.73 to Walmart.
Forfeiting bonds: Jimy Aristide, 37, Orlando, Fla., possession of marijuana ($205); Joseph Schlosser, 24, 27450 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, failure to confine dog ($125).
Set for pretrial hearing: Savannah Hughes, 25, 236 Corwin St., domestic violence, assault; April Clark, 31, Indianapolis, OVI, speed; Abigail Gray, 38, 401 Franklin St., falsification, cruelty to animals, abandon animals; Donald Gray, 41, 401 Franklin St., falsification, cruelty to animals, abandon animals; Elizabeth Somsak, 38, 1567 S. Clinton St., three counts attempted illegal foodstamps.
