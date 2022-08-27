MCJa’Won Fitzgerald, 28, Toledo, waived his right to a preliminary on a charge of fleeing/eluding, a third-degree felony, and his case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court along with misdemeanor charges of no operator’s license and no headlights at night. His $100,000 bond with a 10% allowance provision was continued.
Chasity Lindeman, 30, 1023 Ottawa Ave., waived her right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony, and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Her $150,000 bond with a 10% allowance provision was continued.
Maurice Washington, 47, 1582 S. Clinton St., had a preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Kevin Carlisle, 41, Antwerp, driving under suspension, $100 fine; possession of marijuana, $150 fine; no headlights at night, costs only.
Rhiannon French, 39, 13536 Fullmer Road, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; assured clear distance, $25 fine; false information, shortcutting, driving under suspension, all dismissed.
Abel Flores, 49, 1201 Hopkins St., OVI, $525 fine, 90 days jail/80 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, substance abuse assessment; failure to yield, dismissed.
Amber Childree, 23, 522 Grover Ave., leaving the scene, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended, six-month operator’s license suspension; disobeyed traffic control device, $25 fine.
Robert Scott, 39, 14507 County Road 136, driving under suspension, $100 fine; expired plates, costs only.
Rachel King, 32, 1051 Ralston Ave., assault, $100 fine, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, substance abuse assessment.
Frankie Williamson, 77, Pataskala, assault, $100 fine, 180 days jail/178 days suspended, batterer’s intervention program.
Joshua Armstrong, 38, Napoleon, physical control while under the influence, $250 fine, 90 days/82 days suspended.
Franklin Hunter, 22, Bryan, driving under suspension, costs only.
Angie Walters, 48, 1492 Terrawanda Drive, failure to confine dog, $75 fine.
Gary Sandys, 72, 1766 Spruce St., possession of marijuana, $259 fine.
Patrick Bell, 54, Hicksville, failure to confine dog, $145 fine.
Kelly Kuyers, 60, address unavailable, OVI, violation of marked lanes.
Carol Monserrate, 54, 1046 E. Second St., two counts assault.
Kenneth Karnes, 64, Bryan, OVI, driving under suspension, turn signal violation.
Talia Frisby, 23, Bryan, obstructing official business.
Macy Shumaker, 18, Stryker, telecommunications harassment.
Cody Hart, 31, Hicksville, possession of drugs, $150 fine.
Jasmin Hart, 25, Hicksville, possession of drugs.
Zachery Meyer, 32, Hicksville, failure to confine dog.
Angela Walters-Brewer, 48, 1492 Terrawanda Drive, theft.
Noah Frisby, 21, Bryan, interfering with custody, obstructing official business.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.