Mark Winnie, 55, Sherwood, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of failure to provide change of address, a third-degree felony, and his case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Bond was continued at $10,000 with 10% allowed.
Pre-trial hearings set: Starr Gomez, 33, 1051 Ralston Avenue, OVI, lanes of travel, no seat belt; Craig Smith, 63, 21296 Parkview Drive, driving under suspension; Lindsay Totin, 45, homeless, two counts obstructing, two counts criminal trespass, disorderly conduct; Eric Boyce, 45, OVI, exhaust violation, no seat belt; Ernest Hall, 58, Hicksville, drug abuse, driving under suspension; Melanie Nally, 39, Sherwood, sexual conduct with an animal, cruelty to companion animal; Holley Miranda, 844 North Clinton St., child endangerment in a motor vehicle, OVI, speed, failure to register; Cheryl Wolff, 40, 808 Jefferson Avenue, two counts OVI, lanes of travel; Michael Guillory, 1023 Madison Ave., no operator's license; Bradley Thompson, 47, 420 Highland St., driving under suspension; Ethan Mendizabal, 21, 617 Euclid Ave., driving under suspension;
Bonds forfeited: Russell Grimes, 44, 530 Degler Drive, possession of marijuana ($286); Heidi Ramon, 33, 1586 Westgate Drive, failure to confine dog ($125); Milagros Costilla, 42, 609 Elbert Street, failure to confine a dog ($125).
Sentenced: Randall Thomas, 57, Cecil, OVI, $750 fine, 90 days jail/60 days suspended, three-year operator's license suspension, no similar violation and reporting probation for five years; possession of marijuana, $150 fine, contraband (vegetation only) remanded to arresting agency.
Justin Snyder, 23, 1016 Grove St., driving under suspension, $150 fine; no seat belt, $30 fine.
Lucas Bonar, 41, Ney, fleeing and eluding, $150 fine, 60 days jail/56 days suspended, one-year license suspension, no similar violation for two years; driving under suspension, $150 fine.
Xavier Esparza, 28, 883 Circle Drive, OVI, $500 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail, no similar violation for one year; high beams, dismissed.
Damian Flores-McCloud, 19, 1541 Westgate Drive, domestic violence, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, batterer’s intervention; Lynn Sexton, 30, 909 Holgate Ave., possession of drug instrument, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail suspended, substance abuse assessment, contraband remanded to arresting agency; John Conley, 26, 23742 County Road 10, OVI, $350 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; Shawn Spencer, 42, 1507 E. Second St., expired plates, costs only; Nikyla Church, 18, 21885 Bowman Road, stop sign, $25; Tiffany Hinkle, 21, Ney, no operator's license, $50 fine.
