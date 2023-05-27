Sentenced: Christopher Stairhime, 30, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; John Beach, 28, Montpelier, protection order violation, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail suspended; Tori Fee, 30, Ney, disorderly conduct, $50 fine suspended; Jeremy Heil, 31, Holgate, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Kassandra Segur, 22, Holgate, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Ernest Willis, 78, 712 Ronmar Drive, criminal trespass, $50 fine.


