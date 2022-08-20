Mark Hernandez, 51, 07640 Ohio 15, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and his case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. His $10,000 bond was modified to a personal-recognizance bond.
Sentenced:
Corey Rodriguez, 45, Paulding, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension; driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; improper turn, $25 fine; obstructing official business, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/86 days suspended; exhaust violation, no safety belt, turn signal violation and driving under suspension, dismissed.
Nathan Kirby, 44, Toledo, driving under suspension, $100 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Troy Partee, 19, 311 Ruth Ann Drive, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; slow speed, dismissed.
Justin Travis, 34, 413 Greenler St., disorderly conduct, $75 fine; Quentine Forrey, 35, 717 Pierce St., falsification, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 30 days jail suspended; Elise Sharp, 36, Hamler, reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension; Johnathan Yoder, 19, Stryker, no motorcycle endorsement, $100 fine; Jack Harter, 29, 115 Grove St., driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail; Michael Rochester, 39, 506 Washington Ave., no operator’s license, $100 fine; Brandy Jordan, 40, Montpelier, theft, $150 fine, 90 days jail/80 days suspended; Justin Snyder, 24, 1016 Grove St., domestic violence, $250 fine, 90 days jail/88 days suspended; James Hunter Jr., 24, 1053 Hotel Drive, driving under suspension, $250 fine; Justin Smith, 18, 4116 Misty Shores, no operator’s license, $100 fine; Shane Seibold, 51, 1939 E. Second St., possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; Terrance Pippins, 47, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $150 fine.
Forfeiting bonds:
Kiah Blankenship, 21, 1544 Mustang Drive, disorderly conduct ($159); Wesley Hostettler, 29, 1033 Harrison Ave., disorderly conduct ($125); Ashley Rodriguez, 23, Napoleon, possession of drug paraphernalia ($259); Torrence Hicks Jr., 26, 502 Clinton St., no fishing license ($150).
Set for pretrial:
Jacob Gallman, 41, 06909 Ohio 66, driving under suspension; Gerald Adams, 64, 6161 Ohio 15, disorderly conduct, theft; Zachary Dudgeon, 19, Ossian, Ind., failure to comply; Rachel Schuchart, 32, Hicksville, disorderly conduct; William Stultz, 42, Hicksville, disorderly conduct; Nathan Hicks, age and address unavailable, OVI, driving under suspension, speed, reckless operation, failure to comply, open container, possession of drug paraphernalia, drug abuse; Gary Schaffer, 46, Cecil, theft; Robert Gessner, 31, Napoleon, OVI, failure to control, leaving the scene.
