Defiance Municipal Court

Elijah Reinbolt, 32, 848 King St., appeared on a charge of menacing by stalk,ing, a fourth-degree felony. Reinbolt waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond of $50,000 with a 10% cash allowance was set to continue.

Cases set for pre-trial hearings: Theodore Dennis Jr., 46, Alvordton, menacing by stalking, bond of $50,000 with 10% cash allowance to continue; Steven Gwinn, 43, Elkhart, Ind.,obstructing, driving under suspension, driving in marked lanes; Todd Seegert, 38, Napoleon, OVI, hit-and-skip, driving under suspension; Trenton Snider, 20, Hicksville, domestic violence, endangering children; Zane Bartley, 35, Paulding, driving under suspension; Justine Cassidy, 27, 700 Kiser Road, two counts of driving under suspension.

Damien Bremmer, 27, Toledo, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Richard Franklin, 63, 1051 Ralston Ave., criminal damaging, dispensing of litter, criminal trespassing, no operator’s license; Michael Joynes, 38, 785 Village Lane, domestic violence; Michael Kohout, 66, 700 Ralston Ave., assault; Briea Krabill, 21, 903 Dotterer St., OVI-1, failure to control, expired license, child endangerment with a motor vehicle; Noah Breece, 23, Ohio City, two counts of deer permit violation, taking a deer without a permit;

Forfeiting bonds: Kayla Baird, 33, Hicksville, possession of drugs ($259); Tony Gonzales, 35, 28838 Blanchard Road, failure to apply for a dog license ($175), failure to confine a dog ($105);

Sentenced: Danielle Haley, 36, Sherwood, failure to confine a dog; Brianna Bowley, 23, 713 Kentner, failure to confine a dog, $75 fine; Damian Shellenbarger, 26, Continental, assault, $100 fine, 2-days jail; Adriannia Lewis, 21, 1963 S. Jefferson Ave., failure to control a dog, $25 fine; Luke Meade, 24, Archbold, driving under suspension, no fine;

Cynthia Fitch, 44, 527 Euclid Ave., failure to apply for a dog license, $25 fine; failure to confine a dog, $75 fine; failure to confine a dog, $75 fine.

Cynthia Pascoe, 44, 527 Euclid, driving under suspension, no fine; speed, $45 fine.

Michael Ramirez Bonner, 22, Toledo, no operator’s license, $100 fine; speed, $55 fine.

Sergio Chavez, 36, 6909 Ohio 66, OVI-1, $350 fine, 3-days jail suspended (driver’s intervention program), 1-year license suspension; violation of marked lanes, no fine.

Emilio Garza, 23, 1720 Durango Drive, no operator’s license, $100 fine; no seat belt, $30 fine.

Steven Graber, 28, New Haven, ind., no operator’s license, $50 fine; speed, $45 fine.

Yenner Ramirez Cardona, 33, Indianapolis, no operator’s license, $100 fine; speed, $65 finer

Kirsten Rinebolt, 23, Hicksville criminal trespassing, $50 fine, 10-days jail suspended; disorderly conduct, dismissed; wrongful entrustment, $250 fine.

Natasha Price, 23, Hicksville, criminal trespassing, $50 fine, 10-days jail suspended; disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Christopher Steveneson, 22, Hicksville, criminal trespassing, $50 fine, 10-days jail suspended; disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Joseph Brinkley, 34, 113536 Fullmer Road, disorderly conduct, dismissed; driving under suspension, $250 fine, 3-days jail; lanes of travel, dismissed.

Steven Gwinn, 43, Elkhart, Ind., driving under suspension, $100 fine, 90-days jail suspended; driving in marked lanes, dismissed; obstructing, $100 fine, 3-days jail.

