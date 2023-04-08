Cody Orlando, 34, 844 N. Clinton St., waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Sentenced: Scott Kirkland Jr., 25, Paulding, driving under suspension, $50 fine; following too closely, $25 fine.
Jacob Gallman, 32, 06909 Ohio 66, driving under suspension, $100 fine; no brake lights, costs only.
Charles Foster, 52, 14668 Dohoney Road, criminal trespass, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 30 days jail suspended, substance abuse assessment; resisting arrest, dismissed.
Michael Rochester, 39, 506 Washington Ave., OVI, $525 fine, 180 days jail/160 days suspended, one-year operator's license suspension, substance abuse assessment; driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; possession of marijuana (two counts), driving under suspension (two counts), speed, dismissed.
Gary Weeks, 66, Fayette, criminal mischief, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 10 days jail suspended; littering, dismissed.
Austin Dalton, 21, 9020 Christy Road, criminal damaging, $50 fine; disorderly conduct, $25 fine.
Bradley Grimm, 33, Sherwood, possession of drug paraphernalia, $50 fine; possession of marijuana, $50 fine.
Daniel Ordway, 29, Melrose, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; fictitious license plates, $25 fine.
Aaron Stallworth, 24, 700 Ralston Ave., failure to register, costs only; Candis Coleman, 43, Hicksville, obstructing business, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 30 days jail suspended; Morgan Couch, 31, Paulding, open container, $50 fine; Kizer Simon, 26, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $50 fine; Susanne Ankney, 47, 26415 Elliott Road, failure to confine dog, $75 fine.
Forfeiting bonds: Marsha Belcher, 42, Bryan, possession of drug paraphernalia ($259); possession of marijuana ($189).
Tiffany Detray, 41, 1839 Maumee Drive, failure to confine dog ($125).
Set for pretrial hearing: Keith Brannon Jr., 41, 1120 Ayersville Ave., protection order violation; Sarah Farley, 40, Hicksville, domestic violence; Linda Gonzalez, 42, Hicksville, possession of drug paraphernalia.
