Joshua Owens, 21, Fort Wayne, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of fleeing and eluding, a third-degree felony, and the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court along with a misdemeanor charge of speed. His $10,000 bond with a 10% allowance provision was continued.
Sentenced: Aydin Becher, 24, 624 Henry St., disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $100 fine suspended, open container, costs only.
Desarea Castillo, 30, 519 Grove Ave., no operator’s license, costs only; following too closely, $25 fine.
Brian Kraniak, 65, Lake Orion, Mich., being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence, $500 fine, 30 days jail suspended; speed, dismissed.
Brian Brickel, 53, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; OVI and fictitious registration, dismissed.
Brandon Jones, 34, Indianapolis, possession of drug possession, $150 fine; reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended, six-month operator’s license suspension; driving under suspension, $100 fine; no operator’s license, speed, marked lanes, dismissed.
Anthony Meyer, 55, Sherwood, driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; failure to yield, no safety belt, dismissed.
Jessica Blasing, 36, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine; turn signal violation, $25 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed
Luis Chub, 22, Hicksville, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; no operator’s license, dismissed.
Wyatt Whalen, 21, 501 Hopkins St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine; red light, $25 fine.
Isiah Williams, 19, 313 E. Second St., offering underage person alcohol, $150 fine; Justin Ducal, 26, Fort Wayne, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Daniel Eccard, 39, address unavailable, theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/80 days suspended, restitution of $68.94 to Pioneer Quick Lube; James Shugars, 36, Hicksville, menacing, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail/29 days suspended; Kanedra Alexandra, 41, 206 East St., no operator’s license, $100 fine; Jennifer Howe, 48, 304 Hilton Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Roxanne Solis, 34, Wauseon, driving under suspension, $100 fine; William Thomas, 33, Troy, driving under suspension, $50 fine; Davi Hitt, 60, 1983 S. Jefferson Ave., driving under suspension, $50 fine; Kage Seals, 24, Liberty Center, no operator’s license, $50 fine; Destini Tillery, 23, 125 Carter Ave., driving under suspension, $50 fine; Kenneth Drumm, 31, Edgerton, passing a stopped school bus, $100 fine.
Forfeiting bonds: Isaiah Garrett, 24, 1221 Ayersville Ave, disorderly conduct ($159); Roslynn Johnson, 25, 18649 Switzer Road, open container ($259); Amanda Mcgraw, 29, Napoleon, disorderly conduct while intoxicated ($159).
Set for pretrial hearing:
Tarik Clement, 29, Simpsonville, OVI, speed; Chad Sowers, 58, Woodburn, Ind., OVI, lanes of travel, no safety belt, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; David Berridge, 55, Continental, driving under suspension; Robert Dodd, 24, 1122 S. Clinton St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Leah Grimes, 34, Cecil, driving under suspension; Sean Nelson, 50, 903 Sauers Ave., driving under suspension, menacing; Yvon Dargenson, 44, Paulding, disorderly conduct; Holly Webster, 39, Sandusky, theft; Matthew Gentry, 41, 616 Hopkins St., public indecency, disorderly conduct; Jennifer Timbers, 38, 717 W. First St., theft; Thomas Santos, 48, 1005 Harrison Ave., failure to confine dog; Jayden Northrup, 18, 218 Corwin St., disorderly conduct, theft; Uriah Ashley, 18, Sherwood, no operator’s license; Billy Beck, 50, Sherwood, no operator’s license; Gregory King, 25, Mark Center, failure to confine dog.
Dismissed: Logan Brown, 22, Sherwood, driving under suspension.
