Joseph Thomas, 31, address unavailable, appeared via video for on a warrant from Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court for a probation violation. He waived his rights to a hearing and became available for immediate release to Seneca County authorities.

Philip Hoberty, 39, 13536 Fullmer Road, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, and was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Rachel McMillan, 33, Cecil, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of trafficking drugs and tampering with evidence, each a third-degree felony, and was bound over to common pleas court.

Sentenced: Bryant Hunt, 19, Van Wert, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $65 fine; no child restraint, $25 fine.

Johnathan Butler, 27, Hicksville, public indecency, $250 fine suspended, 30 days jail/29 days suspended; disorderly conduct, $250 fine suspended, 30 days jail suspended.

Brittney Carter, 25, Fort Wayne, no operator’s license, $100 fine; possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; drug abuse, $150 fine.

Grace Forth, 23, Muncie, Ind., possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; Tammy Vaughn, 55, 700 Kiser Road, failure to control dog, $25 fine.

Set for pretrial hearing: Kevin Moore, 29, Lima, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Ryan Wischmeyer, 33, 27936 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, domestic violence; Donovan Joyner, 24, 1371 Moll Ave., two counts OVI, failure to drive in lanes of travel, no safety belt, possession of drug paraphernalia; Brian Brickel, 52, Hicksville, two counts OVI, driving under suspension, speed, no safety belt, possession of drugs; Eric Adams, 28, Oakwood, OVI, marked lanes, possession of drug paraphernalia; Briea Krabill, 22, 903 Dotterer St., leaving the scene of an accident, driving under suspension; Torrance Hicks, 26, 1012 Latty St., three counts of failure to file dangerous dog, four counts failure to license dog.

