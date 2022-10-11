Robert Hoffman, 30, 21559 Parkview Drive, waived his right to a preliminary on a charge of having weapons under disability, third-degree felony, and was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Robert Hoffman, 30, 21559 Parkview Drive, waived his right to a preliminary on a charge of having weapons under disability, third-degree felony, and was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Martin Sanchez, 29, 739 1/2 Westwood Drive, appeared via video on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. The case was continued until today along with a charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. Bond was set at $50,000 with a 10% allowance provision.
Sentenced:
Daniel Gravette, age and address unavailable, underage consumption, $150 fine, 30 days jail/29 days suspended; criminal damaging, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail suspended; disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine; Michelle Armstrong, 46, Napoleon, passing bad checks, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 30 days jail suspended.
Roberto Flores Sr., 57, 240 Ruth Ann Drive, driving under suspension, $125 fine; no child restraint, $35 fine.
Sunsirae Simon, 22, Whitehouse, driving under suspension, $75 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine; expired plates, $35 fine.
Jessica Warren, 46, Hicksville, false alarms, $100 fine, 30 days jail/25 days suspended.
Patricia Ross, 76, 1403 Bonnie Lane, park curb/handicapped, case dismissed.
Michael Rochester, 39, 506 Washington Ave., no operator’s license, $500 fine/$375 suspended.
Joshua Weyandt, 36, Holgate, driving under suspension, $50 fine.
Allen Mason, 33, 21413 Powers Road, driving under suspension, $25 fine.
Daniel Farris, 52, 19490 Powers Road, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $75 fine.
Forfeiting bonds:
Juan Vasquez, 27, Bryan, possession of marijuana ($259); William Feathers IV, failure to confine dog, 37, Mark Center ($159); Caleb Chandler, age unavailable, 1216 Emery St., failure to wear dog tags ($125); failure to confine dog ($55).
Set for pretrial:
Rontoy Manning, 40, 1698 Cimarron Lane, domestic violence; Nicholas Hitchcock, 46, Edgerton, driving under suspension, speed; Robert Mann III, 36, 263 Broadway Ave., disorderly conduct; Courtney Smith, 32, 518 Washington Ave., interfering with custody; Justin Smith, 38, 15877 County Road 169, theft; Tiffani Stanforth, age and address unavailable, theft; Jessica Blasing, 36, Hicksville, driving under suspension, turn signal violation; Brian Brickel, 52, Hicksville, OVI, driving under suspension, fictitious plates; Joshua Walters, 33, Hicksville, menacing; Solomon Nafziger, 20, Bryan, driving under suspension; Jakob Gurwell, 29, 1104 Columbus Ave., OVI, exhaust violation, no tail lights, failure to register, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; Vennrell Dowell, 32, Toledo, criminal trespass; Jeffery Rodesiler, 42, Hicksville, criminal trespass.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.