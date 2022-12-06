Kendric Thomas, 45, 618 Dakota St., appeared on the charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. The case was continued until Dec. 12.
Sentenced:
Brandon Sprow, 33, Sherwood, $250 fine suspended, 30 days jail suspended, continue with drug treatment; driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Bradley Root, 46, Hicksville, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; OVI, no tail lights, obstructing official business, disorderly conduct, dismissed.
Brett Whitlock, 30, Stryker, failure to report accident, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; reckless operation, $150 fine; no safety belt, dismissed.
Joshua Evans, 41, 214 S. Clinton St., public indecency, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 10 days jail suspended; disorderly conduct, dismissed.
Austin Kurtz, 28, 1050 W. High St., reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended, six-month operator’s license suspension; exhaust violation, tinted windows, dismissed.
Victor Watson, 31, Sylvania, driving under suspension, $50 fine; speed, dismissed.
Christopher Chaney, 49, Newcomerstown, driving under suspension, costs only; no safety belt, costs only.
Denzel Ramirez, 20, 825 Wayne Ave., operating a vehicle after underage consumption, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension; no taillights, costs only; OVI, dismissed.
Derron Pritchett, 30, 64 Charnel St., driving under suspension (three counts), $300 fine.
Cade Mansfield, 29, 22583 Bowman Road, failure to confine dog (three counts), $175 fine.
Mitchell Combs-McClish, 20, Hicksville, underage consumption, $100 fine; open container, costs only.
Bradley Grimm, 32, Sherwood, failure to confine dog (two counts), $50 fine.
Robert Plotts, 37, Holgate, menacing, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 30 days jail/28 days suspended; Mary Markley, 77, Stryker, theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, shoplifting alternative course in lieu of two days jail; Letisia Velasquez, 64, 2056 Royal Palm Ave., being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 90 days jail suspended, six-month operator’s license suspension, substance abuse assessment; Sara Robinson, 65, Hicksville, reckless operation, $250 fine/$200 fine suspended, 30 days jail suspended, 90-day operato’s license suspension; Francisco Sanchez, 43, 1720 Cross Creek Lane, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; Bobby Wirshup, 32, 500 Clinton St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Debra Garcia, 66, Garrett, Ind., criminal trespass, $250 fine/$200 suspended, three days jail suspended; Thomas Salinas, 57, 1620 Westgate Drive, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Ashlee Nelson, 26, Topeka, Kan., domestic violence, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail/87 days suspended; Lucas Bonar, 41, Ney, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Makambo Mussa, 31, Blacklick, driving under suspension, costs only; Brandon Saylor, 36, 1073 Harrison Ave., driving under suspension, costs only; Collin Friesen, 18, Fort Wayne, fictitious license, $100 fine; Alexander Kaduk, 19, Fort Wayne, underage consumption, $100 fine; Jacob McFadden, 18, Leo, Ind., underage consumption, $100 fine.
Earl Dryden, age and address unavailable, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; speed, costs only.
Daniel Ford, 19, Pioneer, thef, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail/75 days suspended, restitution of $154.39; Marion Calhoun, 46, 901 Warren St., disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Jennifer Heidepriem, 42, 1711 Tiffin Drive, illegal license plates, costs only; Ashley Sawyer, 39, 1120 Powell View Drive, reckless operation, $25 fine; Jesse Sanchez Jr., 68, 1018 Sunday St., discharging a firearm within the city, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 30 days jail suspended; Xavier Maney, 19, 1051 Ralston Ave., disorderly conduct, $100 fine suspended;
Forfeiting bonds: Benicio Jose Garcia, 18, 13416 Wilhelm Road, possession of marijuana ($279); Randy Strate, 61, 104 Timothy St., taking deer illegally ($180); Autumn Rippetoe, 22, 1557 S. Clinton St., disorderly conduct ($159; disorderly conduct while intoxicated ($89); Peter Fterniatis, 44, 406 Summit St., failure to confine dog ($125);
Set for pretrial hearing:
Henry Butler Jr., 55, 1391 Milwaukee Ave., disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Alexis Muncy, 24, 700 Ralston Ave., OVI, speed; Zachary Zeedyk, 26, Hicksville, two counts OVI; Janine Thomas, 33, 29754 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, obstructing official business; Drake Miller, 18, Bryan, assault; David Vasquez, 32, Wauseon, two counts OVI, exhaust violation.
James Berger, 32, 1472 Mustang Drive, violation of temporary protection order; Brittney O’Neill, 22, 700 Ralston Ave., driving under suspension, expired plates; Tahylor Wilson, 25, 1677 Tahoe Ridge, OVI, stop sign violation; Jessica Blasing, 36, Hicksville, two counts driving under suspension, turn signal violation.
