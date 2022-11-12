Melanie Smith, 57, 616 Hopkins St., waived her right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of assault, a fourth-degree felony, and the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. A misdemeanor charge of theft was dismissed.
Sentenced: Ellen Kuratko, 43, Bryan, cruelty to animals, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail suspended, no companion animal for five years; two counts cruelty to animals, dismissed.
David Bechtol, 46, Ney, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; OVI, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, expired plates, expired operator’s license, dismissed.
Amanda Cousino, 34, 1221 Ayersville Ave., resisting arrest, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 90 days jail/85 days suspended; obstructing official business, $250 fine/$100 suspended, 90 days jail/85 days suspended; endangering children, dismissed.
Robert Mann III, 36, 258 Harding St., driving under suspension, $250 fine/$150 suspended, three days jail suspended; disorderly conduct, dismissed.
Cedric Jones, 38, Detroit, Mich., reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension; no operator’s license, disobeyed traffic control device, dismissed.
Kody Burlingame, 31, Edgerton, OVI, $525 fine, 180 days jail/150 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, substance abuse assessment; OVI, lanes of travel, no safety belt, dismissed.
Melanie Berry, 40, 804 Wayne Ave., menacing, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail/28 days suspended, assessment for women who use force; Talia Frisby, 23, Bryan, obstructing official business, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 30 days jail suspended; Dylan Castill, 23, 12057 Dohoney Road, furnished alcohol to underage, $150 fine, three days jail suspended; Braedan Hart, 24, Ney, telecommunications harassment, $150 fine, three days jail suspended; Jonathan Garcia, 20, Holgate, driving under suspension, $25 fine; Michael Perez, 57, 1213 Ayersville Ave., disorderly conduct, $150 fine; Aidan Burke, 19, Toledo, theft, $50 fine, three days jail suspended, shoplifter’s alternative course; David Cole, 75, Hicksville, failure to confine dog, $75 fine.
Forfeiting bonds: Adam Custer, 43, 1544 Mustang Drive, failure to register dog ($125); Karen Zeedyk, 69, 1029 Ralston Ave., failure to confine dog ($175).
Set for pretrial hearing:
Robert Bell, 41, Bryan, driving under suspension; Lesley Quarles, 42, Bryan, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, speed; Tyler Henne, 28, Bryan, OVI, failure to control; Autumn Rippetoe, 22, 1216 Karnes Ave., OVI, failure to control; Mary Winkler, 44, 5821 Moser Road, theft; Rhonda Stahl, 49, Grover Hill, illegal use of foodstamps.
