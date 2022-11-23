Ryan Scott, 26, Findlay, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. His $50,000 bond was continued.
Cameron Briggs, 23, White Lake, Mich., waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of improper handling a firearm, a fifth-degree felony, and was bound over to common pleas court along with misdemeanor charges of OVI and speed. His $25,000 bond was modified to a personal-recognizance bond.
Cade Mansfield, 29, 22583 Bowman Road, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on two counts OVI, both fourth-degree felony, and his case was bound over to common pleas court. Misdemeanor charges of driving under suspension, no tail lights, violation of marked lanes and unsafe vehicle were transferred as well.
Brenden Parker, 21, 1033 Ottawa Ave., waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and the case was bound over to common pleas court. The personal recognizance bond was continued.
Michael Schoeff, 25, Fort Jennings, appeared via video on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. The case was continued until Wednesday and bond was set at $50,000 with a 10% allowance provision.
Sentenced:
Joseph Shaver, 24, 2444 Ohio 66 North, driving under suspension, costs only; turn signal violation, costs only.
Mark Barrett Sr., 53, Paulding, driving under suspension, $100 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Audencio Velasquez Escalante, 28, Continental, no operator's license, $100 fine.
Joseph Chandler, 26, Archbold, driving without a licensed driver, $100 bond.
Forfeiting bonds:
Austin Kincaid, 27, Oakwood, failure to confine dog ($145); failure to confine dog ($55).
Set for pretrial hearing:
Cassandra Lykins, 30, 1939 E. Second St., public indecency; David Binder, 60, 917 Lincoln Drive, OVI, headlights at night; speed, $50 fine; Daniel Eccard, 38, 1983 S. Jefferson Ave., theft; Courtney Strickland, 41, Kenton, telecommunications harassment; Angela Moore, 49, Roseville, Mich., OVI, disregard to safety, child endangerment in motor vehicle.
