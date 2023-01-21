Sentenced:
Sonny Olivio, 29, Leipsic, theft, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 90 days jail/79 days suspended; obstructing official business, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 60 days jail suspended; criminal trespass, dismissed.
Antonio Ruiz De La Cruz, 29, Ypsilanti, Mich., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator's license suspension; speed, dismissed.
Duane Thompson, 43, Hicksville, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator's license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; lanes of travel, dismissed.
Jennifer Ankney, 43, 220 Wyandot Ave., driving under suspension, $500 fine/$400 suspended; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Asya Crawford, 30, 1111 Hopkins St., driving under suspension, $50 fine; driving under suspension, costs only; speed, $25 fine.
Austin Dalton, 20, 9020 Christy Road, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year operator's license suspension; continuous line and possession of drug paraphernalia, costs only; open container, dismissed.
Brandon Estrada, 24, 824 Washington Ave., driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; failure to yield, costs only.
Fauna Plotts, 32, Holgate, driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to display plates, costs only.
Jeronimo Castillo, 72, Mark Center, driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to yield, costs only.
Eric Feagin, 28, Toledo, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, costs only.
Florentina Dodson, 32, 26525 Elizabeth St., attempted theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 jails jail/88 days suspended, complete shoplifters alternative course in lieu of two days jail; Tyler Daly, 22, Auburn, Ind., disorderly conduct, $250 fine/$150 fine suspended, 30 days jail/28 days suspended, batterer’s intervention program; Zachary Parrish, 34, Continental, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; Kellie Depew, 29, 2127 Baltimore Road, theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, shoplifters alternative course in lieu of two days jail; Jonathan Bauer, 19, address unavailable, menacing, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail/28 days suspended, anger management assessment.
Forfeiting bonds: Tiffany Helland, 33, 1550 Westgate Drive, failure to control dog ($125); Carol Mast, 79, 10441 Rosebrook Road, failure to confine dog ($125).
Set for pretrial hearing: Christopher Bloniarz, 37, 785 Village Lane, OVI, driving under suspension, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; Matthew Lucas II, 43, 09166 Christy Road, domestic violence; Jasmine Guelde, 26, 548 Pontiac Drive, domestic violence; Lakeisha Clark, 46, Toledo, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana; Kiona Shaw, 43, Montpelier, telecommunications harassment; Aaron Moore, 48, 15236 County Road 153, OVI, red light; Matthew Kiessling, 33, 107 Widmer St., leaving the scene, stop sign violation; Deana Rowland, 64, Stryker, driving under suspension; Kolby Bidlack, 22, Antwerp, disorderly conduct/fighting; Erin Ryan, 20, 1015 Wayne Ave., disorderly conduct; Kristine Oshaughnessey, 39, Hicksville, passing a stopped school bus.
