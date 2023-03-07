Sentenced: Grace Hines, 23, Fort Wayne, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; leaving the scene, dismissed.
Nathaniel Poole, 39, Deshler, no operator’s license, $50 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine; fictitious registration, failure to register, dismissed.
Leonardo Alvarado, 34, 1541 Westgate Drive, OVI, $625 fine/$250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; speed, dismissed.
Nelson Shipley, 64, 14887 Power Dam Road, OVI, $525 fine, 90 days jail/80 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, substance abuse assessment; driving under suspension, fictitious registration and no safety belt, dismissed.
Mario Garcia Perez, 34, Fort Wayne, no operator’s license, $100 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Daniel Rosa, 33, 1249 Myrna St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Jaxon Przepiora, 20, Wauseon, OVI underage, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail suspended, 90-day operator’s license suspension; underage consumption, $100 fine.
Charles Knerr, 24, Sandusky, possession of marijuana, $150 fine; Taneesha Stuckey, 33, Bryan, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Erin Ryan, 20, 1015 Wayne Ave., disorderly conduct, $25 fine; Brendon Whalen, 24, possession of drug instrument, $750 fine/$650 suspended, 90 days jail/87 days suspended; Uriah Ashley, 18, Sherwood, no operator’s license, $100 fine; Tara Carter, 36, 843 1/2 Washington Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Isabel Torres, 40, Montpelier, theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, complete shoplifting alternative course in lieu of two days jail; Carlos Marroquin, 44, 1056 S. Clinton St., open burning, $100 fine; Brandon Whalen, 24, Montpelier, possession of drug instrument, $750 fine/$650 suspended, 90 days jail/87 days suspended.
Forfeiting bonds: Shane Poe, 21, 846 Riverside Ave., possession of marijuana ($250); Fred DeTray, 45, 1839 Maumee Drive, failure to confine dog ($125); Terry Kolb, 69, Bryan, failure to confine dog ($125).
Set for pretrial hearing: Kyle Crase, 33, 496 Pontiac Drive, endangering children, criminal damaging; George Rice, 24, Columbia City, Ind., OVI, speed, possession of drug paraphernalia; Breana Baltrip, 26, OVI, speed; Mark Carnahan, 51, Antwerp, no operator’s license, failure to control, no safety belt; Franklin Grimes, 32, Cecil, two counts driving under suspension, failure to register, fictitious registration, no safety belt; Ulises Hernandez Valencia, 28, Fort Wayne, no operator’s license, no safety belt; Genevieve Hitchcock, 22, Warren, OVI, lanes of travel; Rodulfo Sanchez Perez, 25, Deshler, no operator’s license, marked lanes; Demetrius Villarreal, 44, 825 Perry St., two counts OVI, speed, no safety belt, possession drugs; Alissa Grace, 34, Paulding, OVI, expired license plates, expired operator’s license, child endangering; Douglas Linebrink, 42, 317 Northfield Ave., OVI, violation of marked lanes, drug abuse.
Dismissed: Nelson Shipley, 64, 14887 Power Dam Road, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.