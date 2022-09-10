Corey Rodriguez, 45, Paulding, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of robbery, a third-degree felony, and was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. His $100,000 bond with a continues at $100,000 with a 10% allowance provision.
Sentenced:
Antatius Singleton, 30, 875 Regonda Drive, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension; driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; possession of marijuana and driving under suspension, dismissed.
Brittany Houck, 30, Bryan, possession of drug paraphernalia, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 30 days jail suspended, substance abuse assessment; theft, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended; driving under suspension, $100 fine; theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, no safety belt, driving under suspension, dismissed.
Alonso Refugio, 22, 1030 Ottawa Ave., no operator’s license, $100 fine; speed, $35 fine.
Amaya Smith, 21, Sherwood, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 20 days jail/17 days suspended; no insurance, dismissed.
Patricia Hernandez, 49, Indianapolis, no operator’s license, $100 fine; speed, $55 fine.
Emilie Cain, 29, Bryan, obstructing official business, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail suspended; Jessica Sauder, 31, Van Wert, theft, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail/85 days suspended, restitution of $132.36 to Walmart; Jayde Garcia, 20, 1131 Jackson Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; Seth Lumbardo, 26, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $50 fine; Dylan Slagle, 18, 1131 Jackson Ave., possession of marijuana, $150 fine; Isaiah Jones, 28, 844 Riverside Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Audreanna Kates, 32, Ney, failure to confine dog, $75 fine.
Robert Bryan, 64, Sherwood, OVI, $625 fine/$250 dismissed, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension; OVI, lanes of travel, open container, dismissed.
Jacob Carwile, 23, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine; speed, $45 fine.
Forfeiting bonds:
Junior Gipple, 21, Hicksville, drug abuse ($159); Dmarea Gleason, 29, Ney, drug abuse ($214); Steve Branham, 39, Oakwood, disorderly conduct while intoxicated ($159); Pamela Didomenico, 61, 724 Summit St., disorderly conduct ($159); Samuel Perez, 50, 4128 Timberlane Drive, disorderly conduct while intoxicated ($159); William Shafer, 63, 724 Summit St., disorderly conduct ($159); Tytus Jeffries, 21, Toledo, possession of marijuana ($275).
Brittany Greiner, 36, 1691 Durango Drive, failure to register dog ($125); failure to confine dog ($55).
Set for pretrial hearing:
Troy Essex, 47, 153 Meadowbrook Drive, assured clear distance; Ralph Gipple, Jr., 56, Hicksville, driving under suspension, fictitious license plates, improper right turn, failure to comply, two counts obstructing official business, resisting arrest; Melanie Hedger, 39, Sherwood, assault; Bradley Root, 47, Hicksville, obstructing, disorderly conduct; Antatius Singleton, 30, 875 Regonda Drive, domestic violence; Charlene Adams, 50, 21338 Parkview Drive, theft; Randy Ashbaugh, 54, 21338 Parkview Ave., theft; Sara Robinson, 64, Hicksville, OVI; Annie Arnett, 22, Cecil, two counts OVI, failure to control; Damon Glass, 35, Topeka, Kan., OVI, speed, possession of marijuana; Robert Flowers, 38, Pflugerville, Texas, OVI, following too closely, possession of marijuana; Brian Kraniak, 65, Lake Orion, Mich., OVI, speed.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.