Nathan Rhonehouse, 39, 1516 Terrawenda Drive, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of strangulation, a fourth-degree felony. The case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court and he was given a personal-recognizance bond was continued.
Jennifer Hauser, 38, Bryan, made an initial appearance on a charge of vandalism, a fourth-degree felony. The case was continued and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Alex Mowery, 35, 2002 Baltimore St., made an initial appearance on charges of protection order violation and having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony. The cases were continued and bond was set at $200,000 with a 10% allowance provision.
Sentenced: Larry Colgan, 72, 851 Linden St., reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, six-month operator's license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; failure to yield, left of center, dismissed.
Matthew Lucas, 61, 1545 S. Clinton St., disorderly conduct, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail/29 days suspended; Elizabeth Morrow, 26, 927 Greenbriar Lane, theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, restitution of $193 to Dollar General; Alan Jewell, 40, 308 1/2 Ralston Ave., criminal trespass, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 30 days jail suspended; Edward Dalton, 51, 717 E. First St., disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine; Chariana Anderson, 35, Chicago, Ill., possession of marijuana, $100 fine.
Forfeiting bonds: Dayne Fitzcharles, 35, Hicksville, disorderly conduct ($159); Daniel Solis, 24, 1048 E. Second St., possession of marijuana ($259); Anna Yahraus, 28, Bryan, possession of marijuana ($214); Milton Artiel Fugon-Martinez, disorderly conduct ($159); Aurielle Gutierrez, 39, 1039 Ayersville Ave., failure to confine dog ($125).
Set for pretrial hearing: Autumn Beck, 36, Bryan, driving under suspension, speed; Daniel Davila, 37, 629 Village Lane, no brake lights, obstructing official business; Sarah Pettit, 42, Maumee, OVI, violation of marked lanes; Chad Poineau, 43, 221 Wyandotte Ave., driving under suspension; Randy Marks, 67, 17341 Mud Creek Road, theft.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.