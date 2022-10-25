Kristin Beatty, 35, 700 Kiser Road, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; Gary Schaffer, 46, Cecil, theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, stay off Walmart premises for two years, shoplifters alternative course in lieu of two days jail; Shawn Lewis, 31, 302 Jackson Ave., theft, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, stay off premises of Defiance Party Mart for two years, shoplifters alternative course in lieu of two days jail, restitution of $18.14 to Defiance Party Mart; Cheryl Allen, 74, Fort Wayne, passing a stopped stopped school bus, $100 fine; Daniel Andres, 47, Bryan, no motorcycle endorsement, costs only; Jose Olmos Rosales, 19, Hicksville, no operator’s license, violation of marked lanes; Darlene Walker, 82, Stryker, theft, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail/28 days suspended, shoplifters course in lieu of two days jail.
Donte Jones, 633½ Ravine Ave., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; possession of marijuana, no tail lights, improper turn at intersection, driving under suspension, dismissed.
Forfeiting bond:
Jonas Schwartz, 37, Hicksville, failure to confine dog ($125).
Set for pretrial:
Francisco Sanchez, 43, 1720 Cross Creek Lane, OVI; Nathan Gallant, 30, 06234 Domersville Road, possession of drug instrument; Robert Mann III, 263 Broadway Ave., driving under suspension; Brendan Fronk, 23, driving under suspension, high beams; Erika Hamm, 31, 1474 S. Clinton St., passing a stopped school bus; Daniel Marshall, 27, 23603 Allen Road, two counts OVI, speed; Antawn Nathan, 19, Dayton, failure to yield; Robert Wolff, 48, 1983 Jefferson Ave., driving under suspension; Nael Jallad, 38, 10500 Haller St., driving under suspension; Kendric Thomas, 45, Napoleon, no operator’s license; Alexander Henry, 22, 1201 Hopkins St., OVI, possession of marijuana, open container; Mary Markley, 76, Stryker, theft; David Ysagaga, 69, 1207 Emory St., disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Cameron Mitchell, 21, Fort Wayne, OVI, possession of marijuana, expired operator’s license, speed, no safety belt.
