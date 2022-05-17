Halim Allen, 27, Raleigh, N.C., waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of possession of a schedule I/II substance and having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony, and his case — which includes a speeding charge — was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Clifford Bard, 51, Paulding, waived his right to preliminary hearing on a charge of failure to comply, a third-degree felony, and his case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Set for pretrial hearing: Eric Lowe, 40, 999 Latty St., domestic violence; Tabatha Davis, 32, 111 Haig St., OVI, assured clear distance, no turn signal; Larry Bell III, 23 360 E. Rosewood Ave., disorderly conduct; Zane Bartley, 36, Paulding, driving under suspension, no license plate light; Joris Koranteng, 31, Toledo, obstructing, driving under suspension; Randy Spencer, 54, 715 Riverside Ave., driving under suspension; Andrea Carson, 29, 506 Hopkins St., endangering children; Florentina Dodson, 31, 1111 Powell View Drive, theft; Sheila Fields, 64, 25114 Watson Road, theft; Lanea Johnson, 32, Bryan, abandoning animals; Haley Winkler, 31, Bryan, cruelty to companion animals, abandoning animals.
Forfeiting bond: Lilianna Egia, 18, 859 Washington Ave., possession of marijuana ($250).
Sentenced: Jeffrey Andrist, 54, 1211 Ralston Ave., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; OVI, left of center, disorderly conduct.
Correy Williams, Jr., 20, 313 E. Second St., persistent disorderly conduct $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail suspended; resisting arrest, dismissed.
Alex Zuver, 24, North Baltimore, OVI, $525 fine, 180 days jail/170 days suspended, one-year license suspension, substance abuse assessment; OVI, driving under suspension, failure to control, no safety belt, fictitious registration, dismissed.
Marcus Arps, 27, Stryker, no operator's license, $100 fine; fictitious registration, $50 fine; speed, $35 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.
