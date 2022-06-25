Jordan Bowers, 22, 1119 Hopkins St., appeared via video on a charge of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Tuesday and his personal-recognizance bond was continued.
Sentenced:
Brandon Cooper, 25, Oakwood, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension; driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/26 days suspended; possession of marijuana, driving under suspension, no taillights, dismissed.
Ashlee Kelty, 33, 627 Moss St., cruelty to companion animals, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail suspended, no companion animals for a period of up to five years; five counts cruelty to companion animals, dismissed.
Julie Barton, 50, 914 Sunday St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; assured clear distance, $25 fine.
Erby Gonzales Jr., 29, 648 Riverside Ave., being in physical control of a motor vehicle under the influence, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 90 days jail suspended, substance abuse assessment; obstructing official business, resisting arrest, dismissed.
David Ysasaga, 69, 1207 Emory St., nuisance violation, $100 fine, $100 per day fine to be assessed if vehicles not moved or licensed; nuisance violation, $100 fine, $100 fine assessed per day if sidewalk is not repaired; nuisance violation, $100 fine.
Philip Flores, 33, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; OVI, driving under suspension, no tail lights, dismissed.
Audry Butcher, 43, 844 N. Clinton St., theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 180 days/178 days suspended, $68.59 restitution, no contact with Ayersville Carryout; driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Nicholas Kelley, 18, 17569 Ohio 18, criminal trespass, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 10 days jail suspended; Clarence Jefferson Jr., 23, 639 Washington Ave., driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; Norman Esparza, 47, Cecil, public indecency, $500 fine suspended, 60 days jail/56 days suspended; Cyan Cox, 22, 30705 Standley Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine; David Mohley, 35, Antwerp, driving under suspension, $50 fine; Katie Wallischeck, 32, 224 Huron Ave., driving without a licensed driver, $25 fine; Georgia Hines, 22, Sherwood, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; Thomas Stearns, 18, 2290 Baltimore St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Rayven Brown, 19, Delphos, telecommunication harassment, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail suspended.
Pre-trial hearings set:
Ryan Wischmeyer, 33, 27936 Defiance-Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, violating protection order; Corey Rodriguez, 45, Paulding, OVI, exhaust violation, no safety belt, two counts driving under suspension, turn signal violation, improper turn; Timothy Kretz, 55, 5117 Lakeshore Drive, OVI, violation of marked lanes; Sandra Lopez, 45, 775 Village Lane, theft of gas; Carla Moorehouse, 56, Indianapolis, Ind., driving under suspension; Frankie Williamson, 77, 1680 Terrawenda Drive, domestic violence; Salomon Aguilar, 53, Napoleon, theft.
