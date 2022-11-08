Justin Cole, 31, 1490 Terrawenda Drive, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth-degree felony, and was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Melanie Smith, 57, 616 Hopkins St., appeared on a charge of assault, a fourth-degree felony, and the case was continued until Wednesday along with a charge of theft, first-degree misdemeanor. Bond was set at $5,000 with a 10% allowance provision.
Sentenced:
Timothy Canterbury, 26, 1528 Mustang Drive, driving under suspension, $150 fine; possession of drugs, $75 fine.
Robert Martenies, 64, Fayette, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension, driver intervention program; violation of marked lanes, costs only; possession of marijuana, costs only.
Chad Poineau, 43, 221 Wyandott Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; equipment regulations, costs only.
Sienna Robinson, 19, McClure, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year license suspension, driver intervention program; operating a vehicle after underage consumption, dismissed without costs; violation of marked lanes, costs only.
Allysen Vieira, 27, 1222 Schultz St., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days in jail; possession of marijuana, violation of marked lanes, dismissed with costs; OVI, dismissed without costs.
Ashley Skinner, 44, Fort Wayne, reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, six-month operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; no tail lights, dismissed with costs.
Daniel Sobato, 39, 27940 Jewell Road, reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, six-month operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; violation of marked lanes, dismissed with costs.
Michael Kelley, 43, Sherwood, criminal trespass, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail suspended; criminal mischief, dismissed.
Sierra Bair, 28, 1543 S. Jackson Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine, three days jail suspended; Michael Jackson, 41, 30671 Standley Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Michael Hernandez, 518 Grover Ave., assault, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail/145 days suspended; Robert Perez, 58, 1213 Ayersville Ave., theft, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail/44 days suspended; Charlene Adams, 51, 21338 Parkview Drive, theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, stay off Walmart premises for two years, shoplifters alternative course; Randy Ashbaugh, 54, 21338 Parkview Drive, attempted theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 30 days jail suspended; Chase Pask, 19, Hicksville, obstructing official business, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail suspended; Angelica Padilla, 33, 525 Tiedeman Ave., driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days suspended; Jennifer Holtz, 43, 1432 Mustang Drive, no operator’s license, $100 fine; Carlos Ramirez, 38, 1201 Ayersville Ave., driving under suspension, $200 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; Erika Hamm, 31, 1474 S. Clinton St., passing a stopped school bus, $100 fine.
Forfeiting bonds:
Rosston Becker, 36, 623 Hopkins St., failure to control dog ($125); Butch Smith, 56, Mark Center, failure to confine dog ($125).
Set for pretrial:
Steven Waxler, 42, 800 Summit St., domestic violence, endangering children; Leondre Jackson, 46, 1101 Karnes Ave., driving under suspension, speed; Dylan Westrick, 33, 17086 Harris Road, two counts OVI, violation of marked lanes; John Cano, 46, Fort Wayne, obstructing official business; Omar Estrada Jr., 18, Holgate, underage consumption; Linda Gonzales, 42, Hicksville, telecommunications harassment; Tiana Parren, 31, Toledo, driving under suspension; Angela Walters-Brewer, 48, 1492 Terrawanda Drive, OVI, driving under suspension, assured clear distance; Maria Herevia, 53, 1802 Elmwood Drive, OVI, parking on roadway, no safety belt; Daniel Ordway, 28, Melrose, OVI, driving under suspension, fictitious registration, lanes of travel, possession of marijuana; Isaac Wilhelm, 19, Hicksville, two counts OVI, failure to control; Robert Plotts, 37, Holgate, menacing; Rochelle Clemons, 24, 825 Wayne Ave., driving under suspension; Chase Harmon, 35, 1430 Riverbend Drive, leaving the scene; Lisa Phipps, 54, Napoleon, driving under suspension; Conner Osborne, 57, 1308 Heatherdowns Drive, driving under suspension; Victor Watson, 31, Sylvania, driving under suspension, speed; Joshua Evans, 40, 2100 Baltimore Road, public indecency, disorderly conduct; Thomas Santos, 48, 905 Latty St., OVI, headlights; Mark Castillo, 31, Napoleon, OVI, driving under suspension, lanes of travel.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.