Set for pretrial hearing: Robert Bryan, 64, Sherwood, two counts OVI, lanes of travel; Robert Bryan, 64, Sherwood, open container; Adam Furrow, 30, 07640 Ohio 15, disorderly conduct; Chance Okuly, 40, 1000 Harris Road, OVI, continuous line/lanes; Kalli Hug, 55, illegal use of food stamps.

Forfeiting bonds: Katie Barraco, 34, Hicksville, disorderly conduct ($159); Jason Buchert, 46, 1023 Wayne Ave., disorderly conduct ($168); Stacy Bartley, 51, Holgate, failure to confine a dog ($150).

Sentenced: Sonya Vukadinovich, 47, 14386 Karnes Road, failure to register a dog, $25 fine; failure to confine dog (two counts), $25 fine each.

Chad Poineau, 42, 221 Wyandotte Ave., driving under suspension (two counts), $100 fine each; no tail lights, costs only.

Martin Murdock, 42, 1102 Riverside Ave., leaving the scene, $500 fine/$250 suspended, six-month license suspension; failure to control, costs only.

Brent Joost, 69, 902 Leon St., being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence, $1,000 fine/$500 suspended, 180 days jail suspended, one-year license suspension; turn signal violation and marked lanes, costs only.

Thomas Grinnell, 61, 10273 The Bend Road, take more than one antler deer, $500 fine suspended, 60 days jail suspended, restitution of $4,973.14 to the Ohio Division of Wildlife, suspension of hunting license for one year; take more than three deer in a year, $500 fine suspended, 60 days jail suspended; four counts false information on deer, unaccompanied hunter, taking more than one antler deer and two counts taking three deer in a year, dismissed.

Chaz Wiley, 25, 1696 Dakota Place, resisting arrest, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail suspended; disorderly conduct with intoxication, dismissed.

Glen Kunkle, 34, Morenci, Mich., being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 30 days jail suspended, three-month license suspension; resisting arrest, $250 fine suspended, 60 days jail suspended; open container, drug abuse, dismissed.

Cody Cereghin, 35, 1423 Mustang Drive, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; failure to register, dismissed.

Brennen Roehrig, 18, 701 North St., driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; possession of marijuana, dismissed.

Guadalupe Martinez II, 23, Napoleon, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; child endangerment in a motor vehicle, OVI and speed, dismissed.

Andrew Oliver, 25, Berne, Ind., reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; speed, possession of marijuana, dismissed.

Chelsey Young-Wallace, 32, Belleville, Mich., reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; no operator’s license, violation of marked lanes, resisting arrest, open container, dismissed.

Greg Luedeman, 51, Indianapolis, Ind., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/23 days suspended, one-year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of six days jail; OVI, expired plates, dismissed.

Benjamin King, 43, 136 Cleveland Ave., assault, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 90 days jail/87 days suspended; James Ripke, 47, 496 Pontiac Drive, falsification, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail suspended; Christopher Baird, 36, Sherwood, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Jesse Beard, 70, littering, $100 fine suspended; Derek Snyder, 29, 16820 Gipe Road, failure to register dog, $75 fine.

