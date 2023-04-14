Sentenced: Daniel Upfold, 29, 1244 S. Jackson St., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator's license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of 3 days jail; disorderly conduct, $75 fine; possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and speed, dismissed.
Juanito Castillo, 22, Montpelier, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator's license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of 3 days jail; OVI, lanes of travel, dismissed.
Joseph Kurtz, 43, 803 Ottawa Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to register, costs only.
Madison Washington, 22, Detroit, Mich., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator's license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of 3 days jail; possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of marijuana, $150 fine; no operator's license, costs only; speed, $55 fine; no safety belt, costs only.
Joshua Villalovos, 33, Continental, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator's license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of 3 days jail; no operator's license, $100 fine; lanes of travel, costs only; violation of marked lanes, no fine or costs; OVI, dismissed.
Jacob Osburne, 25, 8749 Ashpacher Road, no operator's license, costs only; no safety belt, $30 costs.
Forfeiting bonds: Rose Channon, 55, 1875 Langlan Drive, failure to register dog ($125); failure to confine dog ($55).
Mary Camden, 52, 28355 Bowman Road, failure to confine dog ($134); Kacee Hawkins, 35, 15481 Power Dam Road, disorderly conduct ($179); Amanda Zuber, 34, Stryker, possession of marijuana ($259); Zachary Rosebrock, 31, Hicksville, failure to confine dog ($125).
Set for pretrial hearing: Erin Burns, 49, 1939 E. Second St., disorderly conduct; Denny Collazo, 45, 2308 Riviera Road, criminal damaging, domestic violence; David Jones, 56, 26704 Arena Drive, disorderly conduct; Dominick Pickles, 23, 28431 Blanchard Road, littering; Lesli Grover, 62, 701 Hopkins St., OVI, no operator's license, speed; Dalton Johnson, 27, Grover Hill, theft, no motorcycle endorsement.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.