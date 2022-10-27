Steven Piorkowski, 42, Olmstead Falls, driving under suspension, $100 fine; high beams, costs only.
Joseph Chaney, 46, Hicksville, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; no safety belt, dismissed.
Trevor Lechleidner, 24, Mark Center, possession of deer/no tag, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 10 days jail suspended, restitution of $750 to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, hunting privileges suspended for one year; more than one deer, two counts possession of deer/no tag, failure to obtain game check, suspended.
Eric Adams, 29, Oakwood, OVI, $625 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspended, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; violation of marked lanes, possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.
Bryan Bechstein, 42, 914 Perry St., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; speed, dismissed.
Domanic Hoge, 29, Oakwood, OVI, $375 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension; Cody Greene, 37, Butler, Ind., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Luis Ponce Castillo, 25, Fort Wayne, no operator’s license, $100 fine; Seth Kent, 24, 1240 S. Jackson Ave., persistent disorderly conduct, $250 fine/$150 dismissed, 30 days jail suspended, mental health assessment; Devin Pahl, 26, 471 Pontiac Drive, criminal trespass, $100 fine;
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.